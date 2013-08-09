Jennifer Lawrence prepares for battle in the new ‘Catching Fire’ international trailer

And you thought the first Hunger Games were tough for Katniss Everdeen.

In the upcoming sequel “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) will fight in the 75th Hunger Games, where she and Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) will face other veteran tributes who have tasted victory — and blood — before.

The previous trailers cleverly eschewed footage from the games themselves in order to focus more on the Panem’s burgeoning revolution, and the relationship between Katniss and Peeta.

A new international trailer has finally hinted at what we can expect when Katniss enters the arena, from the brutal training period to the games’ opening melee (this time in water).

Watch the trailer here:

“Catching Fire” also stars vets Elizabeth Banks, Stanley Tucci, Lenny Kravitz, Donald Sutherland and Woody Harrelson, plus newcomers Philip Seymour Hoffman, Amanda Plummer, Jeffrey Wright, Sam Claflin as fan favorite Finnick Odair.

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” opens in the U.S. on November 22.