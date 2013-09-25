Jennifer Lawrence reteaming with ‘Hunger Games’ director for ‘East of Eden’

Jennifer Lawrence and director Gary Ross scored with their adaptation of “The Hunger Games” and now they’re reteaming for an adaptation of a very different type book, John Stenbeck’s “East of Eden.”
Universal Picture and Imagine Entertainment”s Brian Grazer have secured the rights to the 1952 book for Ross to direct. Ross directed Lawrence in 2012’s “The Hunger Games,” but was replaced by Francis Lawrence for the sequels, starting with the upcoming “Catching Fire.”
Partially inspired by the story of Cain and Abel, “Eden” centers on two families in early 20th century rural California. Oscar winner Lawrence will play Cathy Ames, the mean-spirited, estranged mother of two sons who compete for the attention of their stern farmer father.
The lengthy, multi-generational novel will be split into two films, according to Deadline. There’s no word on who will adapt the screenplay, but Ross himself is the most likely candidate.
“East of Eden” was first adapted for the big screen in 1955 by director Elia Kazan (“On the Waterfront”) and starred James Dean and Raymond Massey. The acclaimed film only focused on the book’s second half.
Meanwhile, a new version of Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath,” first adapted in 1939 by John Ford, is also being developed by Steven Spielberg and DreamWorks.
Lawrence will soon be seen in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” and David O. Russell’s “American Hustle.”
Who the heck is John Stenbeck?
John Steinbeck.
He is THE American author. He’s iconic. Grapes of Wrath. Of Mice and Men.
The author of this article either had a typo or is incredibly ignorant, because they wrote stenbeck, leaving out the I. Though the second mention of his name was spelled right.
I think we all know who John Steinbeck was. It’s spelled “Stenbeck” three of the four times it’s written on this page.
They “scored” with “The Hunger Games?” First of all, almost anyone could have directed the first installment of this series and watch it go onto large box office grosses. The novel had a built-in movie-going audience of young adult readers.
Gary Ross, however, delivered a watered-down film with strange choices such as handheld cam shots, continuity problems (is Katniss still crying?), poor costume design (Capitol police who look like meter maids) and terrible special effects (the guy who is on CGI fire!)
He won’t be back for the sequel which is the only thing that makes me even remotely interested in seeing it at theaters.
Stop the hype, hitfix! Your readers know better.
Except that it was actually much better than that.
East of Eden was a pet project of Kristen Stewart’s, but she could never raise the funding for it, even though she’s been trying since 2008.
Since her cheating with her married director scandal, it looks like no studio wants to invest in her, and Jennifer is walking off with all the plum roles. How the mighty have fallen. Jen will be sensational, she’s the best actress of her generation.
