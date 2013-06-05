Jennifer Lawrence to produce and star in Susanne Bier’s ‘Rules of Inheritance’

You have to hand it to Jennifer Lawrence — not that the 22-year-old Oscar-winner and industry princess needs anything to be handed to her right now. But even with her career currently at supernova status, the hard-working star isn’t resting on her laurels and waiting for all the plum opportunities to come her way. Instead, she’s moving toward developing her own projects. It was announced today that she’ll be making her producing debut with the prestige drama “Rules of Inheritance,” in which she’ll also obviously take the lead role.
Also attached to the project is Danish director Susanne Bier, who accepted the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar two years ago for “In a Better World,” and who made her first American feature in 2007 with “Things We Lost in the Fire.” Lawrence and Bier are evidently comfortable working together: the pair’s first collaboration, the period drama “Serena,” is out later this year. (“Serena” reunites Lawrence with her “Silver Linings Playbook” co-star Bradley Cooper; they play a Depression-era couple whose marriage is placed under strain by her infertility.)
“Rules of Inheritance” similarly fits Bier’s taste for angst-ridden domestic drama, and should provide a meaty role for Lawrence. Based on a recent, bestselling memoir by Los Angeles psychotherapist Claire Bidwell Smith, it’s a coming-of-age story recounting the experiences of a young woman whose parents are both diagnosed with cancer when she is just 14; facing this reality throws her prematurely and hazardously into adulthood over the ensuing decade.
Bidwell Smith’s book has been adapted by British screenwriter Abi Morgan, currently hot in the industry despite a mixed track record: her credits include “Shame,” “The Iron Lady” and TV series “The Hour.” It’s significant, though, that Lawrence is producing her first feature with a celebrated female director and screenwriter, and heartening to see an A-list project of this nature countering the industry’s gender imbalance.
Co-producing with Lawrence, meanwhile, is a Hollywood heavyweight: Bruce Cohen won a Best Picture Oscar for “American Beauty,” and received further nominations for “Milk” and “Silver Linings Playbook,” on which he and the young star presumably made a good impression on each other.
This is smart work all round by Lawrence: while franchise duty in the “Hunger Games” and “X-Men” sequels may be keeping her comfortably in the green, she knows that a recent Oscar win hardly guarantees a steady stream of quality dramatic scripts, particularly given the dearth of female-led projects even in Hollywood’s prestige sphere. So she’s seeking out her own, and building on productive professional partnerships from previous projects to make them happen. The onscreen role in “Rules of Inheritance” sounds baity enough, but is Lawrence angling to join Barbra Streisand as the only actress ever to score a Best Picture nod? Sky’s the limit for her right now.
I wish sites would stop repeating what other sites have said and do their own research. FNE isn’t producing, they are distributing, likely internationally.
Props to Jennifer for pushing herself and championing more female-driven/helmed/penned films. The director and screenwriter are a bit inconsistent so I hope Jennifer and Cohen can help steer this in the right direction. It does have a lot of potential.
What’s exciting about this is to see a 22 year old Oscar winner putting emphasis in interesting projects while getting her paychecks from the others. I see her in direct opposition to the terrible Katherine Heigl whose produced one misogynist film after the other. Good for Lawrence, wonder what the word is on *Serena*, it’s one of the films I’m most excited about this year.
Reply to comment…
I’m a bit worried about “Serena”. You’d think we’d be hearing more about by now. I’m trying to keep my hopes up, as I love the book.
I think that sounds like good news for Serena. Lawrence must rate her performance in Serena as turning out really well, something she’s satisfied with and wants to extend further.
Why is Jennifer Lawrence only getting a write-up about producing a movie ? Anne Hathaway is currently starring and producing her first film with a good script ( my personal fave Jenny Lewis is scoring the music ) , and Natalie Portman is starring and producing Jane Got A Gun ( also a good script ) . Why is Jennifer getting all this ridiculous favoritism on this blog ? Lawrence probably was influenced by these talented ladies to pursue producing.
Yes, because we’ve never written about ‘Jane Got a Gun’ on this site. Not once.
Also, Anne Hathaway’s “first film with a good script”? Harsh.
Larence is the reigning Best Actress Oscar champ, so it makes sense to cover her a little bit more on an Awards blog. Hathaway is also a reigning champ, but she won’t be “in contention” this fall, as Lawrence may be with the Abscam movie and Serena.
By the way, we know ‘Jane Got a Gun’ has a good script — it’s by a former In Contention writer!