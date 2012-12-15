Jennifer Lawrence will host ‘Saturday Night Live’ in January

Jennifer Lawrence will be the first “Saturday Night Live” host of 2013.
NBC announced during tonight’s (December 15) “Saturday Night Live” that Lawrence will have her first stint as “SNL” host on the January 19 episode.
An Oscar nominee for “Winter’s Bone” and star of the blockbuster “Hunger Games” feature, Lawrence can currently be seen in “Silver Linings Playbook” in a role that has earned her Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations. By January 19, Lawrence will also likely have an Oscar nomination from “Silver Linings Playbook.”
Lawrence will be paired with The Lumineers on the January 19 episode. Also making their first “SNL” appearance, The Lumineers’ self-titled debut album dropped in April. They were just nominated for Grammys for Best New Artist and Best Americana Album.
You’ve heard their single “Ho Hey” on TV shows including “Bones,” “Hart of Dixie” and “The Vampire Diaries.” Coincidentally, “Ho Hey” has also been used in the trailer for “Silver Linings Playbook.”
Great!…I haven’t watched SNL in sooo long but I’ll tune in for Lawrence who seems to have a natural comedic ability. I thought Lawrence was both hilarious and heartbreaking in Silver Linings Playbook.
