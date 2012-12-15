Jennifer Lawrence will host ‘Saturday Night Live’ in January

Jennifer Lawrence will be the first “Saturday Night Live” host of 2013.

An Oscar nominee for “Winter’s Bone” and star of the blockbuster “Hunger Games” feature, Lawrence can currently be seen in “Silver Linings Playbook” in a role that has earned her Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations. By January 19, Lawrence will also likely have an Oscar nomination from “Silver Linings Playbook.”

Lawrence will be paired with The Lumineers on the January 19 episode. Also making their first “SNL” appearance, The Lumineers’ self-titled debut album dropped in April. They were just nominated for Grammys for Best New Artist and Best Americana Album.

You’ve heard their single “Ho Hey” on TV shows including “Bones,” “Hart of Dixie” and “The Vampire Diaries.” Coincidentally, “Ho Hey” has also been used in the trailer for “Silver Linings Playbook.”