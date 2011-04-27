Jennifer Lopez, Jeremy Renner, Drake added to ‘Ice Age 4’

The voice cast of the next “Ice Age” CG ‘toon is beefing up.

“American Idol” judge Jennifer Lopez, Oscar-nominee Jeremy Renner (“The Hurt Locker,” “The Town”), and comedian Wanda Sykes will be lending their vocal talents to 20th Century Fox”s “Ice Age: Continental Drift,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Keke Palmer (Nickelodeon’s “True Jackson, VP”), comic Aziz Ansari and music star Drake are also joining.

They are joining returning stars Ray Romano, Queen Latifah, Denis Leary, John Leguizamo, Seann William Scott and Josh Peck.

The “Ice Age” franchise has become a consistent cash cow for Fox and animation house Blue Sky Studios, with the series having made almost $2 billion worldwide. The last film, “Ice Age 3: Dawn of the Dinosaurs,” was released in 2009. In addition to the new film, the studio is also planning a Christmas TV special and multiple videogames.

Fox and Blue Sky most recently teamed up on “Rio,” which will end up as one of 2011’s biggest hits (globally, it’s already made $300 million in under three weeks).

In “Continental Drift,” Renner will voice a character called Gutt, “a self-styled master of the high seas.” Lopez, meanwhile, will play Shira, a sabre tooth tiger who will provide a love interest for Diego (Leguizamo).

Lopez was a key voice in DreamWorks Animations’ 1998 “Antz.” Sykes provided a voice for “Over the Hedge” in 2006.



“Ice Age: Continental Drift” opens nationwide July 13, 2012.