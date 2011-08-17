Jennifer Lopez, Steven Tyler, Randy Jackson officially returning to ‘American Idol’

FOX is keeping its entire “American Idol” team together with Wednesday’s (August 17) official announcement that Jennifer Lopez, Steven Tyler and Randy Jackson will be returning as judges for the hit series’ 11th season.

We know. You’re shocked, right?

Want more incredulity? Ryan Seacrest will return for his 11th season hosting “American Idol” and his 10th season hosting “American Idol” without Brian Dunkleman.

“From the very first day of auditions, we knew we had something special in our new judges panel, and we’re so happy that America felt that way too,” states FOX reality guru Mike Darnell, President of Alternative Entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company. “Together with Ryan — who is fantastic day in and day out — they built an incredible connection with both the contestants and our viewers, and I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome them all back to ‘Idol’ for another season.”

There was never really any doubt about Jackson’s return to the judging panel and Tyler had a two-year contract from the beginning. The only real hold-out was Lopez, whose public image was rejuvenated by her season in the “Idol” spotlight. Although there were brief waves of rumors suggesting she might depart the smash hit, negotiations have been ongoing for weeks to bring Lopez back, though FOX executives were unable to confirm a deal in time for the recent Television Critics Association press tour.

Now, though? The gang is finally back together.

“Having both Jennifer and Steven return to ‘Idol’ in 2012 alongside Randy is such a positive reflection on what was a wonderful and hugely successful season last year, and everyone is delighted,” states series creator/executive producer Simon Fuller.

Adds executive producer Cecile Frot-Coutaz, “I am very pleased to have our panel of judges back for the 11th season of ‘American Idol.’ Their chemistry and ability to select amazing talent made last season one of our most successful yet, and we look forward to going on another exciting ride.”

The 2012 installment of “American Idol” will premiere on FOX on Sunday, January 22 with an audition episode airing immediately following the NFC Championship game.

