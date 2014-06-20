You thought you knew what being stoned in college was like. You really did. Well, Jenny Slate was plenty more stoned than you ever were, so sit back and learn about her astronomy class disaster where she was too stoned to know what she was even doing at the front of the room.
Jenny Slate Was The Biggest College Stoner. Ever.
Louis VIrtel 06.20.14 4 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With