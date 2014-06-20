Jenny Slate Was The Biggest College Stoner. Ever.

06.20.14 4 years ago

You thought you knew what being stoned in college was like. You really did. Well, Jenny Slate was plenty more stoned than you ever were, so sit back and learn about her astronomy class disaster where she was too stoned to know what she was even doing at the front of the room. 

