Jeremy Renner offered the lead in ‘The Bourne Legacy’

Jeremy Renner is making up for lost time. The two-time Oscar nominee for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town” spent most of his career on the big screen in indies, supporting roles or guest spots on TV shows. Now, the 40-year-old actor is making up for lost time, but his schedule may not meet the demand for his services.

Numerous outlets reported Thursday night that Renner was offered the lead role in Tony Gilroy’s “The Bourne Legacy,” a semi-spin-off of the Matt Damon “Bourne” franchise without Damon’s participation. The problem, it appears, is that Renner is currently finishing production on “Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters” for Paramount after which he’ll segue into “The Avengers” which may shoot all the way into September. If “Bourne” begins filming that late, it could be a very tight shoot as the picture already has a firm Aug. 3, 2012 release date. Moreover, Renner has been long attached to Sheldon Turner’s “By Virtue Fall” with Eric Bana which was also expected to shoot this fall. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Fall” may wait for Renner, but if “The Avengers” goes long it could be an issue for the Universal tentpole.

“Bourne” would be Renner’s fourth film in a row after “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol,” which just wrapped, “Hansel and Gretel” and “The Avengers.”

Do you think Renner can carry an action franchise like “Bourne” on his own? Share your thoughts below.

