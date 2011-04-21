Jeremy Renner offered the lead in ‘The Bourne Legacy’

Jeremy Renner is making up for lost time. The two-time Oscar nominee for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town” spent most of his career on the big screen in indies, supporting roles or guest spots on TV shows. Now, the 40-year-old actor is making up for lost time, but his schedule may not meet the demand for his services.
Numerous outlets reported Thursday night that Renner was offered the lead role in Tony Gilroy’s “The Bourne Legacy,” a semi-spin-off of the Matt Damon “Bourne” franchise without Damon’s participation. The problem, it appears, is that Renner is currently finishing production on “Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters” for Paramount after which he’ll segue into “The Avengers” which may shoot all the way into September. If “Bourne” begins filming that late, it could be a very tight shoot as the picture already has a firm Aug. 3, 2012 release date. Moreover, Renner has been long attached to Sheldon Turner’s “By Virtue Fall” with Eric Bana which was also expected to shoot this fall. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Fall” may wait for Renner, but if “The Avengers” goes long it could be an issue for the Universal tentpole.
“Bourne” would be Renner’s fourth film in a row after “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol,” which just wrapped, “Hansel and Gretel” and “The Avengers.”
Do you think Renner can carry an action franchise like “Bourne” on his own? Share your thoughts below.
no,no,no! bring damon back!
Bourne without Damon? I can’t comprehend that. Does not compute. Damon WAS Bourne, the two are synonymous. Damon should step up and do it himself, IMO.
This reporting is seriously flawed – I can’t believe the author didn’t mention WHY Damon isn’t doing the project. I mean, c’mon!
What is he, about 5’1″?
No way he’s a leading man.
because thats hurt tom cruise in his career
No Matt Damon = No Bourne. And the novel on which this is to be based was not written by Robert Ludlum either.
That’s like no Darth Vader or no Riggs and Murtough, no bacon with the eggs, ying with no yang. You get the point
The reason Damon is not involved is on Wikipedia:
” Paul Greengrass was slated to return as director; however, on November 30, 2009, he said he wasn’t interested in directing,[2] and Matt Damon has since said that he won’t make the film without Greengrass.[3]”
So get Greengrass back!
Hang on. This film won’t even have the Bourne character in it! We’tre being conned. From wikipedia:
“On October 11, 2010, it was reported that the Bourne character will not be in The Bourne Legacy.[5]. The film will NOT take place in a new canon; it will not be a reboot or prequel in any way, but more likely a “sidequel” or full spin-off with a new character in the mold of Bourne dealing with the ramifications of the Treadstone conspiracy.”
Yes, Renner can carry an action film. NO, he cannot play Bourne.
No matt Damon , means no Jason Bourne, No Bourne, means a cheap attempt to fool all of us who we like the movies.
I think Jeremy Renner will become the ‘next George Lazenby, as James Bond”. To do a Bourne film sans Matt Damon is unthinkable… & to me, unwatchable.
way to judge a flick before it is even done. dont rush to judgement or anything
The Bourne Redundancy – who gives a flip, without Matt? [www.imdb.com]
But I thought Paramount wants him to replace Tom Cruise in future Mission Impossible, didn’t they make him sign a multiple pictures contract?
I like the guy and thinks he is a great actor but what’s the deal with all these franchise he is getting himself involve in? Has years of indie films and unemployment finally cracked him?
Wow, seems like everyone wants Jeremy Renner in their projects lately. I don’t like the idea of a Bourne movie without Matt Damon at all, but since Renner would be playing a completely different character altogether and is such a strong actor, I’m game for this development. Renner is a much better choice than the other names being bandied about a few months ago, and I think he currently has enough star power to carry a franchise.
I wish that they’d just launch a completely separate action franchise altogether, but I guess the studio wants to keep the Bourne name attached to entice an audience and fans of the original Bourne trilogy.
Wow, I had no idea Bourne was such a beloved character. I saw all 3 movies, liked them (motion sickness action sequences and all), but have never had even the remotest urge to revisit them. The way people are going on about Renner *possibly* replacing Damon you’d think Bourne was one of the most beloved characters of all time.
Are we really discussing “canon” when it comes to Bourne movies? OK. Surprising, though.
I have to be honest, I can not count the amount of times I have watched these movies. I am not exactly sure why, but I absolutely love them. I own them all on DVD, and have toyed with the thought of buying them on Blu-Ray even though the DVDs are in good shape. If I am ever bored I just throw one in, they are just my go-to movies.
This movie is going to bomb. Damon was the franchise.