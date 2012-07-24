Jeremy Renner and ‘Twilight’ director may team for WikiLeaks film

07.24.12 6 years ago

Hollywood studios have been scrambling to make a film based on the recent WikiLeaks scandal and its central figure Julian Assange.

Now, it looks like “The Avengers” star Jeremy Renner may be first in line to play the newsmaker, with “Twilight” vet Bill Condon a potential director.

WikiLeaks acted as an online news outlet that published private, secret, and classified media revealed by inside “leaks.” Founder Assange was charged with sexual assault in Sweden in 2010, although he has maintained his innocence. He has recently sought asylum in Ecuador.

DreamWorks acquired two books about the scandal and TV scribe Josh Singer (“The West Wing,” “Fringe”) is busy writing the script, though no further deals have been made, reports Deadline.

Renner recently starred as Hawkeye in the massive Marvel superhero hit “The Avengers,” and is about to have his leading man star power tested with “The Bourne Legacy,” opening August 10.

Condon’s “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2” opens in November.

