If Black Widow and Hawkeye had a baby, it might look like this abomination

About six weeks ago, “Avengers” star Jeremy Renner joined social media. And he has been an absolute joy ever since. Never more so than when he shared this photo from the set of “Age of Ultron.” During a slow moment, Renner donned the mask worn by Scarlett Johansson's stunt double…

Wow. Such beauty. If you secretly – or not so secretly – ship “Clintasha” this might be the closest you'll ever get to beholding their daughter. But what the actual hell is happening? According to Beth, the mask was created to help special effects artists in post-production paint Johansson's facial expressions on top of her stunt double's body, since being pregnant threw off how much physical stunt work she could do.

Of course, Renner has been goofing off on set for weeks. Case in point: whatever is going on here. Bless.

[Via Jeremy Renner]