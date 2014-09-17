If Black Widow and Hawkeye had a baby, it might look like this abomination

#Avengers
09.17.14 4 years ago

About six weeks ago, “Avengers” star Jeremy Renner joined social media. And he has been an absolute joy ever since. Never more so than when he shared this photo from the set of “Age of Ultron.” During a slow moment, Renner donned the mask worn by Scarlett Johansson's stunt double…

Wow. Such beauty. If you secretly – or not so secretly – ship “Clintasha” this might be the closest you'll ever get to beholding their daughter. But what the actual hell is happening? According to Beth, the mask was created to help special effects artists in post-production paint Johansson's facial expressions on top of her stunt double's body, since being pregnant threw off how much physical stunt work she could do.

Of course, Renner has been goofing off on set for weeks. Case in point: whatever is going on here. Bless.

[Via Jeremy Renner]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Avengers
TAGSAge of UltronAVENGERSBLACK WIDOWHAWKEYEJEREMY RENNERSCARLETT JOHANSSON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP