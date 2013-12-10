Jeremy Renner’s Evil Twin Infiltrated The “American Hustle” Premieres

At the New York photocall for American Hustle, it became painfully obvious Jeremy Renner had been replaced by his suave Evil Twin™. But none of the cast seemed to notice…or did they?

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

A look back at the L.A. special screening seems benign, but is that the hint of fear in director David O. Russell’s eyes? HE KNOWS. And from that smug grin, Evil Renner knows he knows.

Credit: John Shearer/Invision/AP

Even Louie CK seemed disconcerted at the New York premiere, as if he knew only Evil Twins™ sported such dashing facial hair.

Credit: SPE, Inc/Dave Allocca

But why hasn’t anyone stepped forward to out this debonair villain? Sure he looks attractively intimidating while posing, complete with the classic Evil Hand Clapse™.

Credit: John Shearer/Invision/AP

And okay, his forceful finger jab is enough to send even the most stouthearted minion running in terror for their lives. So maybe it’s safer to just let Evil Renner run the show…for now.

Credit:Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Look at him, all confident and self-assured that all his plans – whatever they may be – are all going accordingly. But one day a champion will appear, one with an electric razor, to save us from this villainous menace.

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Until that day, we’ll just have to subject ourselves to his dapper sense of style. C’est la Vie.