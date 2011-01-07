‘Jersey Shore’ earns record viewer numbers with season 3 premiere

#MTV
01.07.11 8 years ago

Snooki, The Situation and the rest of the cast of MTV’s “Jersey Shore” had a little boost to their beach and tanning-based existence on Thursday.

About 8.4 million viewers tuned in to the reality show’s season three premiere, a 62% uptick from the show’s season two start.

That’s a record number for the “Shore,” which averaged 5.2 million when season two began in July, according to Nielsen. Oh, and that’s a record number for MTV, as a network.

“Jersey Shore” debuted just over a year ago, in December 2009.

TOPICS#MTV
TAGSJERSEY SHOREMTVSNOOKI

