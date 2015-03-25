Jesse Eisenberg unveils his look for Lex Luthor in ‘Batman v Superman’

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” might still be a year away, but official images of the main cast have slowly been making their way to the public. Now that the Big Three – Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman – have made their debut, the villainous Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) is up.

Image via EW . Photo Credit: Clay Enos.

When Jesse Eisenberg was first tapped to play Lex Luthor in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” reactions were…mixed. After all, Luthor is a cutthroat businessman who dabbles in super-villainy. Could Eisenberg play such a amoral, megalomaniac billionaire?

Oh right, he already did in “The Social Network.”

Besides the photo of Eisenberg as Luthor – which looks suspiciously like a mug shot – Entertainment Weekly also got a cryptic quote from director Zack Snyder:

“He”s not any of the Lexes that you”ve seen, that”s for sure. Other than him being a captain of industry and one person to the world and another person to himself. And bald, of course.”

Does this mean DCU Lex Luthor is less villain and more prudent businessman who just wants super-powered aliens to stop killing huge swaths of civilians while leveling city blocks? We”ll just have to wait and find out.

”Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” arrives on March 25, 2016.