“Breaking Bad” may be finished, but I suspect it will continue to be obsessed over for a long time to come. This mash-up offers some insight into what the future holds for Jesse Pinkman (er, or just Aaron Paul) — but please don’t watch it if you haven’t seen the finale yet, because then you will yell at me for spoiling things and I am very sensitive to noise.

(via Slacktory)