Jessica Alba and Joel McHale go high tech in new ‘Spy Kids’ trailer

After a lengthy hiatus, the Spy Kids are back in this trailer for the series’ fourth film, “Spy Kids: All the Time in the World.” It promises more cool espionage gadgets, “Home Alone”-style mayhem, kung fu dogs and Jessica Alba.

Written and directed by Robert Rodriguez (the previous “Spy Kids,” “Planet Terror,” “Machete”), the latest film in the long-running series brings some new kids into the action.

When the maniacal Timekeeper (Jeremy Piven) threatens to take over the world, retired spy Marissa (Jessica Alba) is called back into action, with a new generation of spy kids along for the ride. Her twin step kids, Rebecca (Rowan Blanchard) and Cecil (Mason Cook) join in on the globe-trotting action, with a little help from the series’ original Spy Kids, Carmen (Alexa Vega) and Juni Cortez (Daryl Sabara).

Joel McHale (“The Soup”) plays Alba’s clueless husband, while Ricky Gervais (“The Office” U.K.) joins franchise vets — and frequent Rodriguez collaborators — Danny Trejo (“From Dusk ’til Dawn”) and Antonio Banderas (“Desperado”).



The last film in the series, “Spy Kids 3D: Game Over” was released in 2003.

The film opens nationwide in 3D or um, 4D August 19.

