Jessica Chastain and Kristen Wiig may join Ridley Scott’s ‘The Martian’

#Kristen Wiig #Ridley Scott #The Martian #Matt Damon
09.03.14 4 years ago

Jessica Chastain and Kristen Wiig may be joining Matt Damon for a trip to the Red Planet. 

The two actresses are both reportedly circling Ridley Scott's upcoming sci-fi film “The Martian,” according to Deadline. Based on the book by Andy Weir, it features Damon in the lead role as an astronaut stranded on Mars.

The Deadline report says that both talks are in the early stages and it appears that Chastain is closer to committing to the film. 

“The Martian” would be “SNL” vet Wiig's first major foray into bigscreen drama. She'll next be seen alongside Bill Hader in “The Skeleton Twins.”

Meanwhile, Chastain will have a busy fall this year, with a supporting appearance in Christopher Nolan's space drama “Interstellar” and a starring role in the ambitious “The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby.” 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kristen Wiig#Ridley Scott#The Martian#Matt Damon
TAGSJESSICA CHASTAINKristen Wiigmatt damonRidley Scottthe martian

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP