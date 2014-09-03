Jessica Chastain and Kristen Wiig may join Ridley Scott’s ‘The Martian’

Jessica Chastain and Kristen Wiig may be joining Matt Damon for a trip to the Red Planet.

The two actresses are both reportedly circling Ridley Scott's upcoming sci-fi film “The Martian,” according to Deadline. Based on the book by Andy Weir, it features Damon in the lead role as an astronaut stranded on Mars.

The Deadline report says that both talks are in the early stages and it appears that Chastain is closer to committing to the film.

“The Martian” would be “SNL” vet Wiig's first major foray into bigscreen drama. She'll next be seen alongside Bill Hader in “The Skeleton Twins.”

Meanwhile, Chastain will have a busy fall this year, with a supporting appearance in Christopher Nolan's space drama “Interstellar” and a starring role in the ambitious “The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby.”