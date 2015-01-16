Jessica Chastain speaks on diversity in the wake of #OscarsSoWhite

Lots was made yesterday of “Selma” missing out on key Oscar nominations across the board, save for Best Picture and Best Original Song. A hashtag – #OscarsSoWhite – even ended up trending in the US. on Twitter. The question I was left with was whether the outrage was being properly placed.
There is nuance to the “Selma” situation. I hate to dig down into the screener issue again, but with many of them arriving to the agencies of actors and directors on Dec. 19, with much of the industry beginning to shut down and tons of re-routing happening, I remain convinced that a great many still had not seen the film when they voted. I also maintain, resolutely, that “Selma” can still win Best Picture (and over on Melrose, the people at Paramount feel the same way). Phase two is a different ballgame.
But nuance aside, the issue of diversity in filmmaking is absolutely worth tackling. And even with missed opportunities with the likes of Gillian Flynn (obviously they didn't care for “Gone Girl” across the board) or Angelina Jolie (ditto), I find that the Academy is less representative than reflective. First and foremost, it's not a monolithic being making singular choices, as I've pointed out. But to take umbrage with the lack of diversity in the Oscar nominations is, to me, to take umbrage with the lack of diversity in the industry. That's where the problem lies, not with the 7,000 people who annually speak up on the best of it.
The Best Actress category, for instance, was considered “weak” all season. And it was. My favorite lead actress performance of the year was Gugu Mbatha-Raw in “Beyond the Lights,” but that was certainly a film that could have done with more campaigning. The way the category was shaking down, it was a thin group of plausible contenders; it's a wonder Marion Cotillard was able to push in, though, because unlike Jennifer Aniston's cause, hers was mostly muted outside of critical adoration.
The issue is systemic. Not to be reductive, but as an illustration: Stories with strong female characters aren't typically pushed through the system, due in part to the overall lack of female artistic voices given a chance to produce them. So actresses aren't given the opportunities to put out these performances and, ergo, the performances don't exist for the Academy to choose from. The end result isn't a choice, it's a reflection.
Anyway, I'm sure whatever point I'm getting at is muddled in all of that, but in the simplest of terms, I think #HollywoodSoWhite is more in keeping. And so I was delighted with Jessica Chastain's acceptance speech at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards last night as “MVP” of the year for coming at it from that angle.
“Today is Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday,” she said. “So it got me thinking about the need to build the strength of diversity in our industry and to stand together against homophobic, sexist, misogynistic, anti-Semitic and racist agendas.”
She went on to state that she's optimistic for the future, before wrapping up with a quote from King: “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” And in closing she said, “I would like to encourage everyone in this room to please speak up.”
Check out the full speech below.
Curiously, the article fails to touch on the simple fact that the voting Academy of Arts and Sciences is disproportionately white and male.
Not so curious and a great point that is pretty much in keeping with the OVERALL point that the issue is systemic. Once again, the Academy is reflective of the industry, which is itself disproportionately white and male vis a vis who gets the opportunities.
So why don’t women, blacks whoever go start their own studios? Oh, that would take initiative, something apparently only white males are capable of.
No, that would take hundreds of millions of dollars and a lot of resources, things that have historically been afforded most to white men (and continue to be disproportionately so-afforded today). The major studios have numerous features (such as almost a century’s worth of back-catalogue) that would be impossible to replicate by anyone starting today.
Sean – bullcrap. There are independent studios all over the country. You don’t need “millions of dollars”. There are countless of successful films that were made on shoe string budgets.
You are typical of society today – if something isn’t handed to you on a silver platter, it can’t be done. Oh, and as I already mentioned a great number of prominent people in Hollywood are Jewish, not white, try watching the credits next time.
Small producer-centric studios are not the same thing as the major Hollywood players, the ones that shape the culture.
We are (thankfully) seeing great influence in Hollywood from female/minority creators, but the idea that they can just replicate the white power structure if they put their minds to it, without regard to historic and ongoing disparities in resources, is pure ignorance on your part.
Jews are white, in the modern meaning (most, anyway; Jewishness is both a religion and an ethnicity). They weren’t in the past (same with, for instance, the Irish), but the word’s meaning changes. They have their own ethnic and religion-specific challenges within the larger white identity.
One of those challenges being anti-Semites like the authors of that article you linked.
Yes, the bigger problem is the industry, but at this time you have to look at the Academy and ask if a group of white male around 50s it’s representative of the industry and the American people.
I think not.
I agree, and see for reference the response to the first comment above.
So they need to nominate women and black people just to represent everyone, even if they didn’t like those pictures. This celebrates movies, it’s no the UN.
That is not what this article is saying. This article is saying, and Chastain said, that the industry itself needs to be more diverse, and the implication being that then there will be an opportunity for diversity to make its way into awards choices. NOT that awards bodies should just arbitrarily nominate diverse offerings.
Kistopher, you have got to be one of the biggest boot-licking sissies I’ve ever seen. Tell me, do you get up everyday and flog yourself for being born a white man?
No, the industry DOES NOT need to be more diverse. The industry is a business that needs money to run, they give audiences what they ask for. If audiences want to see more women and “minorities” (just FYI on the world stage whites are a minority) then that is what Hollywood will give them.
But there is a simple solution here, all you whiny SJW’s instead of trying to tell other people what to do with their money and their studios, how about you all pool your money, take the risk they did, start a company and then you can do as you wish.
Oh, just another thing, a great number of people in Hollywood are Jewish, not white, so I guess you’re Anti-Semitic eh? See, I can place the race card too.
I’m not going to engage with you, “Matt,” but please do get it all out of your system. You appear to need a good purging.
Oh Please, nice try on the ole “taking the high road” bit, fact is you can’t refute a word I said, typical Alinsky student.
I completely agree. It’s supposed to be about movies and not politics. Besides what are yall complaining about anyway, 12 Years A Slave won last year. How about we let an original fun film win for once instead of a historical drama or artsy film made for the purpose of winning oscars. I hear Birdnan and Boyhood are front runners and for once I’m actually fine with front runners. I haven’t seen Selma yet so I can’t say much, but was it really the “BEST” film to come out of 2014? Maybe the voters didn’t think so. If this had happened to any other film done by a white person I bet people wouldn’t care as much. So quit trying to make it all about politics, though that seems to be all award season is anymore, but maybe try focusing on the movie for once.
How did this get 19 likes? Am I really sharing readership of this site with that many terrible people?
Wel- said points across the board, Kris. Good on Chastain for taking what could have been another generic throw-away “lifetime achievement speech” and making it mean something in the wake of everyone’s mixed feelings about yesterday.
BET is necessary because of distinctions that white society drew in the first place. It wasn’t African-Americans who forced themselves to constitute a distinct subculture with minimal influence/presence in much of the mainstream media.
That’s like idiots who talk about a “Congressional White Caucus”, ignoring that the whole reason the Congressional Black Caucus exists is because the whole rest of Congress was the Congressional White Caucus.
More of this nonsense. I love statements such as “due in part to the overall lack of female artistic voices given a chance to produce them.”….uh, what?
So there’s some law against women putting up capital taking a risk, and producing and distributing a film? Oh, I get it, as is so typical of America you want to complain about what other people do with their money and feel they should risk their financial well being on something because YOU think they should.
Hollywood responds to moviegoers, whatever you are seeing in the theater is what fans feedback has told the studios will sell, that’s all there is to it.
“So there’s some law against women putting up capital taking a risk, and producing and distributing a film?”
No, there are economic realities resulting from centuries of white male supremacy that result in the current state of the film industry.
Uh-huh, right. I’m sure food stamps made up for slavery, Jim Crow, ongoing discrimination in the workforce, and centuries of economic and social policy aimed at concentrating wealth in certain sectors of the populace. There are innumerable studies about the structural effects of racism on the American (and world) economies; I’d suggest you read some of them.
“The past has nothing to do with today.”
To quote William Faulkner, “the past is never dead. It’s not even past.” The idea that you can separate the current state of America from its past is utterly laughable, and marks you as someone who can’t be taken seriously (not that most of your other sentences haven’t already done that).
Calling whites “the least racist” is somewhat dubious, given that we’re the ones sitting atop the heap and maintaining the system.
“Arabs and Jews” are of course also “white” in the American context.
It is true, though, that the amount of time that Western European nations dominated history was quite short. European hegemony didn’t really begin until around the time of the Industrial Revolution in the late 18th Century (in North America, Europe had a head start of about 100 years). However, this is a fact that both “sides” of this discussion could do well to learn, for a variety of reasons – both to place European power in its appropriate place and to appreciate the millenniums of cultural contribution by non-European societies, which traditionally have been the largest players on the world stage.
Presupposing that there are no qualified black actors, actresses, directors, etc., which is not true.
Its awesome to see someone in her position taking this chance to talk about the issues the industry faces. I hope more and more people talk about the diversity problem in Hollywood.
Hollywood is a patriarchal white supremacy. Why would they relinquish their power for the sake of appearing progressive? They make their money by selling whiteness as the default of normalcy. I knew the lack of precursor support for SELMA would be devastating for it come nomination morning.
I’ll just say this here rather than anyone else on this thread, or repeating it perpetually as others have done.
It is true that the movie industry is a largely “white” industry. There are exceptions and examples enough to prove any point, but while we’ve seen big stars of much influence such as Eddie Murphy, Will Smith, or Morgan Freeman, there are very few black directors or executives. It could be worth mentioning that some of the most important contributions to the American film industry have been by Jewish Americans, who, while “white” are themselves a minority group, but it is frustratingly difficult to put this delicately and respectfully, which others on this thread have sadly appeared not to intend in the first place.
One thing that I do think bears mentioning – and goes oddly unmentioned in most versions of this discussion – is the importance of the American music industry and the outsize influence of African American artists. While early in the 20th Century this was not the case, today the overwhelming majority of American music stars are black. Furthermore, the most important innovation of American music, the advent of Jazz, was propelled primarily by black artists.
So while black aspiring filmmakers get a raw deal, when you look at the American entertainment industry as a whole, it’s not quite so gloomy. Movies are still largely a “white” industry, but American music has become an increasingly African American industry. So there is some balance.
Jessica Chastain is every kind of awesome there is, including being of exponentially greater intelligence and humanity than the sum total of that possessed by the commenters in this thread. (Not lumping Tapley or Sean in with them, of course.)
I don’t know whether “Selma” is decidedly better than all the other nominees (loved “Budapest” and “Boyhood”), but I’d be more than glad to see it win just for the apoplexy it would unleash within the Drudge/Breitbart crowd.
As for what all of this says about the Academy’s taste in history-based films, here’s some worthwhile reading:
[somecamerunning.typepad.com]
Yes, technically “Selma” *can* win Best Picture this year, but it won’t. No film in the modern era has won the top award with no directing, writing or acting nominations.
Looking at stats is folly. Don’t throw them at me. I know them well. Such and such never happened… until it did.
That’s true but those stats exist for a reason. With so many films to see before the voting deadline, many voters are just far less likely too bother watching something that only has a couple nominations. Both because of the assumption that a film with few nominations isn’t as good as a film with a lot of nominations and also because a film with a lot of nominations becomes higher priority since it affects your voting choices in so many categories.
This doesn’t just happen with Best Picture. I apologize in advance for the following stats I am about to throw your way, but facts is facts. In the last 30 years, only two men have won Best Actor when they are the only nomination for their film. It’s happened 5 times in the Best Actress race. Only two films in the last 30 years have won Best Picture without a director nomination and only one without a writing nomination. I could go on and on. I really hope the movie has a fair chance, but I’m very skeptical.
By now they’ve pretty much seen the movies. Except in the case of “Selma,” which is still underseen and will BE seen more in the coming weeks. Hence its unique issue, and why stats are more or less meaningless. They’re a fine guide, but swear by them at your own risk.
Vodkatonic – Actually, just two years ago, the movie ARGO won Best Picture even though its director, Ben Affleck, was not even nominated for Best Director. However, this was an anomaly. But it CAN happen. :-)
However, ARGO did receive multiple nominations in other major categories (screenplay, supporting actor for Alan Arkin), which may have helped it along. SELMA with only one other nomination for Best Original Song, doesn’t have this kind of push.
Man, this comment section got crazy racist.
Maybe the post got linked by the Drudge Report or something.
I think in between online wank sessions some of these guys might have “strong female characters” on Google alert so they can spring into action. (Disclosure: Totally stole the second part of that joke from someone on Twitter.)
I don’t care for any of the nominees. Hollywood has lost complete touch with actual fand of cinema.
It’s systemic in so many ways, including beyond Hollywood. Generally, it seems this debate never goes well as everyone often sees their own truth. As a minority myself, guess what, my “truths” are very different than what it seems mass society often seems to feel. So, yes, your arguments here Kris really hit home.
Even within Hollywood, sure, more white, straight, male films get made. But even when quality films about non-white straight males get made, they often fail to get the same credit. And I’m not talking about a specific film like “Selma” (though, by any standards, the argument works well for it that it should have done much better than it did).
No female directors or writers? No non-white actors this year? The point I’m making is, were all these movies, writers, directors and performances really better than Gone Girl? Belle? Beyond the Lights? Pride? Love is Strange? The Fault in Our Stars? Wild? Obvious Child? The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby? The Homesman? Still Alice? Cake? Two Days, One Night? (Some were nominated in some areas, but these films, be they about minorities, done by women, about women, etc…certainly didn’t show up in the same way, especially for Director, Writer, or Picture).
Even if you get through them all and somehow say yes, none of them were as good in their respective categories, year after year, this tends to be a common occurrence. Sure, people will throw out the anomalies like “12 Years a Slave.” (Though, would that film have been as successful if about a woman? The Color Purple certainly didn’t do so hot in the winning category).
Often, people will point toward the critics to justify their points. Well, guess what- most critics are the same type of non-diverse group. Sure, some of you hated Labor Day, but I thought it was far better than most Marvel movies that get far higher ratings. So, even when we rely on film criticism as our justification, to me, we’re reinforcing the same problems. From one view, many will look at the Women Film Critics, African American Film Critics, and Gay and Lesbian Film Critics and say, “Why do they always have to pick the female, black, or gay movies?” Well, guess what? If you’re gay, black, or female, when the Oscar nominations come out year after year, it often feels like, “Why do they always have to pick the straight white male movies?” Again, I know people will point to the Academy’s “love” of all things different, like Milk or 12 Years a Slave- but those are rare occurrences…and yes, even The Imitation Game is not a “gay” movie in the same sense… And, again, even these are all gay men, often gay white men. The Kids Are All Right = extremely rare. Even more so if the film had Octavia Spencer and Eva Longoria in the lead roles.
My points may fall on deaf ears for some. But, you can’t argue against someone else’s truth- and this one’s mine…and a lot of others. Going back over the years, I think “Contact” remains one of the best films of modern day. And yes, I do wonder if it would’ve been up for Best Picture if it was a male lead. Would “Girlhood” have been? (The answer is no- it was made and you don’t hear about it.) Would “Whiplash” if it was a female drummer and instructor? Would “Nightcrawler” have been as loved if it was about a creepy woman? Birdman if it was Birdwoman?
It’s not just what’s made. It’s what’s reviewed. It’s what’s supported. It’s what these films fight against, including the arguments that “they’re not just good enough.” Well, by whose standards? “Beyond the Lights” is certainly loved- and even if Relativity had pushed it, I think it hard to believe Best Picture would’ve even been a consideration. So, alas. I join the choir- and admire Chastain’s call.
Wasn’t it just 12 months ago the Academy gave 12 Years A Slave best picture? How can the same group be racist 12 months later…
I’ve thought a lot about this huge ruckus and I’m disturbed by a lot of this backlash which I think, overall, is extremely reductive.
What do we mean by diversity? Because a lot of this has obviously been focused on Selma, with a predominant African-American cast, director, cinematographer, etc. Do we not address the inclusion of Marion Cotillard’s brilliant performance in Two Days, One Night? A French-language, Belgium film with a very socially relevant theme of the absolute obliteration of the middle-class in Europe? The movie is about as anti-Hollywood as you can get.
Do we not focus on the wins of 12 Years a Slave, Lupita Nyong’o, Steve McQueen, and John Ridley last year? And why do most people conveniently leave out Alfonso Cuaron, who became the first Mexican filmmaker to win best director?
Do we ignore Quvenzhane Wallis and Beasts of the Southern Wild? Do we ignore French octogenarian Emmanuelle Riva? Both of these actresses beat out more established, internationally-acclaimed Oscar-winning actresses who were more favored (Mirren and Cotillard, specifically). Not to mention that Beasts of the Southern Wild and Amour (yet again, a French-language film starring two 80-something French actors…an age group that Hollywood usually throws out with the trash) were honored with nominations for the top prize.
Do we ignore the wins of Jennifer Hudson, Mo’Nique, Denzel Washington (twice), Forest Whitaker, etc. etc. The nominations of Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Jamie Foxx, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Gabourey Sidibe? The many nominations for Precious, Babel, Dreamgirls, etc.
There is a very urgent discussion to have about the racial injustices in America. The horrific killings of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, the racist profiling of African-American men, the income disparity, etc. etc. but this misdirected anger towards the lack of Oscar love for Selma is simplistic. I tend to believe with many that its lack of nominations is because Paramount dropped the ball. If the film had followed a similar trajectory like Foxcatcher did in 2013 and WAIT to finish the film and release it at a film festival like Cannes or Venice where it would have time to build substantial buzz, the outcome yesterday would have probably been much different.
It’s reductive and frankly offensive to blame this problem on “racist old white men”–the same group that undoubtedly awarded 12 Years a Slave, In the Heat of the Night, Precious, etc. etc. Yes, there needs to be more diversity, but INDUSTRY diversity…more films written and directed by black filmmakers–like Belle, like Beyond the Lights, like Fruitvale Station–and when you have a greater pool to choose from, I think the results will be much different. But this hyperbolic outrage reeks more of someone’s favorite not being chosen in lieu of something else they didn’t prefer as much.
You see anger. I see a discussion (well, save for some of these comments). Maybe that’s your problem.
“Yes, there needs to be more diversity, but INDUSTRY diversity…”
Did you even read the piece?
Well, yes, I do see anger. Just gauging twitter yesterday in the wake of the nominations the anger was quite apparent.
And I did read your piece and I think I’m in agreement with your POV that the nominations are a reflection of the industry as a whole. I also wanted to comment to combat the other side of the spectrum that’s prevalent on this particular post that “people should be rewarded only on merit” which is a statement that rings hollow IMO. Hence, why I mentioned in my post the other minority artists like Nyong’o, Cuaron, Hudson, etc., etc. who were rewarded in the past. All of these artists were thoroughly deserving of their accolades and their wins help to pave the way for other artists of color to achieve recognition in this industry.
I don’t think I have a problem or that my comments are somehow hostile or combative like many of the others on this site.
There were plenty of female-lead movies and a decent amount of racially diverse ones as well in 2014. The problem is the Academy because they pick the same type of movies; heavy on the A-listers and drama, released within the last quarter of the year. They would never dare pick genre films, which saw some great performances by women and minorities. I do believe we need more diversity in movies (be it gender, race, LGBT, etc.), but blaming the entire issue on racism/sexism is not a rational thing because you have to look at the entire issue.
Okay, I can understand people being upset about Ava DeVernay being snubbed, but… Angelina? Unbroken got mediocre reviews, and pretty much the only reason it would be considered was because it was directed by a Big Movie Star. (Yes, I’m aware that both Costner and Gibson won awards for their directorial efforts, but IMHO neither deserved it.
It baffles me why this is the Academy’s fault and not Hollywood in general.
Look at last year. Multiple non-white awards worthy performances. Lupita and Ejiofor and Abdi all got nominated and McQueen got nominated for Director. And there was multiple awards worthy performances that missed the cut. Whittaker and Oprah for The Butler. Jordan and Spencer for Fruitvale Station. Elba and Harris for Mandela.
This year, there was one movie getting any kind of serious Awards push: Selma. Beyond the Lights and Belle weren’t getting pushed by their studios. Selma was basically the only non-white option. And it got released late and didn’t get screeners out in time for the guilds.
If the Academy had as many options as they had last year and came up with an all-white slate of nominees? Then I’d understand the outrage. But Hollywood only provided them with one viable option.
And the Gone Girl thing…they clearly weren’t that big of fans of the film. If it had gotten other nominations like Picture/Director/Editing/Score, etc, but missed screenplay, okay, but it just got the one nod for Pike so it clearly didn’t have huge support. Does anyone seriously believe it didn’t get a screenplay nod because it’s written by a woman?
“It baffles me why this is the Academy’s fault and not Hollywood in general.”
Exactly. This is my (and Chastain’s) point.
And I agree with you re: “Gone Girl.” It was clearly not a beloved film.
Where are the complaints about the all white noms lists from 2011, 2000, 1999, 1998 & 1996 Academy line-ups?
People just want something to complain about when it’s convenient to their narrative. People just go see the movies and make up your own mind, stop trusting the awards bodies to think for you. I personally think both Selma and American Sniper are awards worthy for multiple categories.
Yes, the Academy being old white men is a problem. The other problem is that casting agents, directors, and studios can not envision a world where an ‘American Sniper’ does not look like Bradley Cooper.
Here’s my thing: just because it’s a film about civil rights does not guarantee automatic Oscar nominations. Also I’m stunned how quickly everyone forgets the recent Oscar wins, especially last year with “12 Years A Slave”. Jessica Chastain made a great point in her speech; however if Tyler Perry is the most successful black artist in Hollywood, someones are going to have to step up their game.
I think the casting for MLK Jr was not done very well, at all. All the excerpts I have seen from the movie, either on TV or online, depict an angry looking MLK Jr. Well, I remember seeing the real MLK Jr many times and I never once thought of him as looking angry. In fact, I always felt that his non-angry, peaceful look was a valuable quality in his winning over so many people.
Feels like this could be the year Oscar officially became archaic. Any major awards deal where you have to campaign hard in order to be seen has entirely the wrong voting body, they should all be fired. Do these guys even care about movies, I do on a casual basis and even I knew to hunt out Beyond The Lights. I mean these SOB’s don’t even need to hunt, if it isn’t mailed to them for free like some insane Amazon Santa, they can go see it for FREE at the cinema. Seriously these Academy guys must be entitled and lazy as hell or they just don’t give a flying crap about the art form enough to even pay attention to it.
Why not just do away with the categories, nominations and statue thing?
Why not just gather in a building with the bells, whistles and glamour to celebrate all of the films made for the year based solely on viewing percentage with absolutely no prizes, statues or medals?
I know the Oscars is the coveted symbolism trophy that is as old as Hollywood, and that’s just it, it’s old, maybe it’s time to make a change in celebrating video and audio achievements in the film industry.
Guys do y’all know anything more about Chastain playing Marilyn? I can’t think of more of a slam dunk Oscar situation.