Jessica Lange replaces Glenn Close as Elizabeth Olsen’s aunt in ‘Therese Raquin’

Jessica Lange has replaced Glenn Close in the role of Madame Raquine in “Therese Raquin”, the upcoming adaptation of the 19th century novel/play by Emile Zola that stars Elizabeth Olsen in the title role. The “American Horror Story” actress also joins Tom Felton (“Harry Potter”) and “Drive” actor Oscar Isaac – whose casting was first reported by Deadline late last week – in the period film, which has veteran TV helmer Charlie Stratton attached to write and direct.

The book centers on the title character’s affair with another man (Isaac) after being forced by her overbearing aunt (Lange) to marry her sickly cousin (Felton) against her wishes.

The novel was first published in 1867, with the theatrical version following several years later.

Lange recently won a Golden Globe for her work in “American Horror Story”. It was recently announced she would be returning for the FX show’s second season.

Anyone looking forward to seeing Lange chew up the scenery on the big screen, or would you have preferred that Close remained in the role? Sound off in the comments!