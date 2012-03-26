Jessica Lange replaces Glenn Close as Elizabeth Olsen’s aunt in ‘Therese Raquin’

#Oscar Isaac
03.27.12 6 years ago 3 Comments

Jessica Lange has replaced Glenn Close in the role of Madame Raquine in “Therese Raquin”, the upcoming adaptation of the 19th century novel/play by Emile Zola that stars Elizabeth Olsen in the title role. The “American Horror Story” actress also joins Tom Felton (“Harry Potter”) and “Drive” actor Oscar Isaac – whose casting was first reported by Deadline late last week – in the period film, which has veteran TV helmer Charlie Stratton attached to write and direct.

The book centers on the title character’s affair with another man (Isaac) after being forced by her overbearing aunt (Lange) to marry her sickly cousin (Felton) against her wishes.

The novel was first published in 1867, with the theatrical version following several years later.

Lange recently won a Golden Globe for her work in “American Horror Story”. It was recently announced she would be returning for the FX show’s second season.

Anyone looking forward to seeing Lange chew up the scenery on the big screen, or would you have preferred that Close remained in the role? Sound off in the comments!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oscar Isaac
TAGSCharlie StrattonELIZABETH OLSENEmile ZolaGLENN CLOSEJESSICA LANGEoscar isaacTherese RaquinTOM FELTON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP