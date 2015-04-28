Jesus and Mary Chain talk 30 years of ‘Psychocandy’

04.28.15 3 years ago

With the instantly recognizable pounding of the Ronettes' “Be My Baby” and one of the most brittlely distorted guitar lines ever put to tape, alt-rockers the Jesus and Mary Chain laid the groundwork for one of the most copied rock & roll sounds of the past three decades.

The group's marriage of chaos and calm on ““Just Like Honey”and the rest of the album the song kicks off – the band's 1985 masterpiece Psychocandy – has reverberated through the works of My Bloody Valentine, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and A…

Read the rest of Jesus and Mary Chain Look Back on 30 Years of 'Psychocandy' at RollingStone.com

