Jim Carrey looking to work his magic opposite Steve Carrell in new comedy

Jim Carrey is in negotiations to star in his next would-be comeback vehicle, a new comedy opposite Steve Carrell titled “Burt Wonderstone”. The Don Scardino-directed project centers on two rival magicians, with Carell playing a Las Vegas illusionist who just broke up with his long-time stage partner and Carrey presumably taking on the other lead role of a street magician who begins to steal his thunder.

The news was first reported by Deadline.

Carrey’s overall filmography has been pretty weak over the last decade or so, though he did receive good notices for last year’s “I Love You, Phillip Morris” (despite the fact that his portrayal failed to earn him any recognition come Oscar time, a nod he was obviously hoping for to revive his stagnating career). This year’s poorly-received “Mr. Popper’s Penguins” continued the actor’s downward slide, but perhaps pairing him opposite Carell (who’s own career has been more down than up over the last few years) can turn things around. Of course, it’s all about putting them in the right vehicle.

Scardino is best known as a TV director, with recent credits including episodes of “30 Rock” and USA’s “Royal Pains”.

