Jim Jarmusch set to curate All Tomorrow’s Parties U.S. fest

While “The Simpsons” creator Matt Groening is curating a day at the All Tomorrow’s Parties festival over in the U.K., director Jim Jarmusch score the honor for the New York version this September.

The “Coffee & Cigarettes” and “Down By Law” filmmaker and writer is in charge of Sunday, Sept. 5 of the three-day music festival, which will be held at Kutsher’s Country Club in Monticello, N.Y., starting Sept. 3. He’s confirmed his first round of artists, including The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Raekwon, Girls, F*cked Up, Wooden Ships, The Black Angels and Vivian Girls. Garage-alicious!

Other confirmed act for the weekend are Sonic Youth, Explosions in the Sky, The Breeders, F*ck Buttons, The Books, Papa M and Apse. For its Friday, “Don’t Look Back” play-an-album day, Iggy & the Stooges will perform “Raw Power,” Sleep will tackle “Holy Mountain,” Mudhoney get “Superfuzz Bigmuff + Early Singles” and The Scientists play “Blood Red River.” For the latter, it will be their first U.S. show ever.

Details of performers for the Comedy Stage have yet to be announced.

Jarmusch has popularly used musicians as actors in his films before, like Tom Waits, Courtney Love, John Lurie, RZA, Jack and Meg White and Iggy Pop. Since the the weekend hasn’t been finalized yet, with more artists to add, perhaps he could consider one of those?

Tickets for day and weekend passes, on-site accomodations and bus tickets are up now at atpfestival.com.