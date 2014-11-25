Jimmy Fallon added to 30 Rock’s marquee

11.25.14

Jimmy Fallon added to 30 Rock”s marquee
The famous Art Deco marquee now proclaims that 30 Rock is home to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Says Fallon: “This makes it exponentially harder for them to fire me. I guess this means they put a ring on it.” PLUS: Watch Fallon light up the 30 Rock marquee.

Jimmy Kimmel pits Jennifer Aniston vs. Lisa Kudrow in “Celebrity Curse Off”
The “Friends” stars had their 2nd reunion on Kimmel in three months, with a Kudrow surprising Aniston as her cursing competitor.

USA sets the return of “Suits” and “Sirens”
“Suits” begins the 2nd half of Season 4 on Jan. 28, while “Sirens” returns for Season 2 on Jan. 27.

“Downton Abbey” Christmas special details revealed
This year”s special will see the introduction of two new characters.

“Selfie”s” remaining episodes are headed to Hulu
The first six episodes debut on Hulu today, with a new episode posting every week afterwards.

“Doctor Who” unveils Christmas special picture
Nick Frost plays Father Christmas, AKA Santa Claus, in this year”s special.

