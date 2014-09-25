Jimmy Fallon and Andy Samberg face off to describe movies in less than 5 seconds

Part of the fun of late night television is watching celebrities play party games. But if The Sims taught me anything, it”s you have to keep the games varied or the guests will leave and you”ll never get that “GREAT PARTY” achievement. The Goths are jerks. JUST LIKE MY PARTY!

Anyway. “The Tonight Show” never has a parlor game diversity problem. Case in point, last night Jimmy Fallon introduced played “5 Second Summaries” with Andy Samberg. It”s basically “Catchphrase” but without all the copyright red tape. Who will win this game of verbal charades?