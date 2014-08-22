Jimmy Fallon has ‘Good News And Good News’ to make this terrible week better

#The Tonight Show #Jimmy Fallon
08.22.14

According to the news lately, everything is terrible. Just frickin' awful man. The kind of bad that makes you question if aliens would even bother to vaporize us or just be content to let us self-destruct.

But what if it didn't have to be that way? Jimmy Fallon introduced a new “Tonight Show” segment last night to give America – and the world – hope. “Good News And Good News” takes real live NBC news anchors and has them read out a bunch of happy headlines. Sure they're all fake, but even false hope is better than no hope right?

