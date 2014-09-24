Jimmy Fallon was fool to think he outwit ‘Scandal’s’ Kerry Washington in ‘Box of Lies’

09.24.14

It seems almost cruel to make Jimmy Fallon attempt to parse if celebrities are lying to him or not. Almost.

For the segment “Box of Lies,” someone at “The Tonight Show” is actually tasked with coming up with the most bizarre, unrealistic sounding objects. They are doing good work. Such good work, Kerry Washington didn't even need to lie. Her box was so absurd, there was no way it could be true. But it was.

You know, for a talk show host, Fallon's BS detector is not very sensitive. 

