How do you take a rapey-versed song with the most objectifying, controversial video in recent memory and somehow make it even creepier? By performing a rendition with the type of kiddie instruments you’d find littering the floor of a preschool on a rainy day. Congratulations, Robin Thicke and Jimmy Fallon — you did what we all thought was impossible.

And somehow? It’s actually kind of awesome.