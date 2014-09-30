Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ heading West for Super Bowl

Jimmy Fallon will do a post-Super Bowl “Tonight Show” in Phoenix, followed by a week of shows in L.A.

Fallon”s post-Super Bowl show will air after a special episode of “The Blacklist.” After the game, he”ll bring “The Tonight Show” back to Los Angeles from Feb. 2-5 for a week of shows from Universal Studios Hollywood.

“How to Get Away with Murder”s” premiere now has more than 20 million viewers – after setting a DVR playback record

A record 6 million watched the ShondaLand drama on DVR.

Dominic Cooper officially joins “Agent Carter”

His role as Tony Stark”s father, Howard Stark, will become a regular one on the ABC series.

A mathematician has created a statistical model predicting who will die on “Game of Thrones”

Richard Vale from the University of Canterbury”s statistics department uses previous chapters to predict which character will survive and become the ultimate focus of the plot.

“The Walking Dead's” Hyundai car will be missing from new season

The kiwi-green Hyundai Tucson wasn”t needed anymore with the cast members traveling on foot.

TBS gives a reality show to former NBA star Kenny Smith and his family

“The Smiths” will follow the Turner Sports regular, his “The Price is Right Model” wife and five kids ages 2-20.

Another “Bachelorette” baby is born

Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum welcomed their first child this morning, a boy named Fordham Rhys Rosenbaum.

Anthony Anderson”s “Black-ish” character gets an overbearing mom

Jenifer Lewis will recur on the ABC series as Ruby, who likes to smother Dre with love.

Showtime”s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” announces its cast via YouTube video

Star Rachel Bloom made a YouTube video announcing her cast, including several Broadway actors.

GSN renews Rebecca Romijn”s “Skin Wars”

The body art game show will be back, along with judge RuPaul.

“It”s Always Sunny”s” Kaitlin Olson talks about playing Jess” future “New Girl” stepmom

“She definitely gets herself into an awkward situation,” she says.

“Comedy Bang! Bang!” returns Oct. 17 with a new batch of guest-stars

The 2nd half of Season 3 will feature Amber Tamblyn, Jeff Ross, Kevin Nealon, Whitney Cummings, Rob Corddry, Ellie Kemper and many, many more.

CBS” all-female sports talk show “We Need to Talk” debuts tonight

The CBS Sports Network show, debuting at 10 pm tonight, will feature 12 regular on-air commentators.

Mary-Louise Parker to pen her memoir

“The Blacklist” and “Weeds” vet will write about the “significant men in her life.”