Jimmy Fallon’s new album stars Justin Timberlake, Dave Matthews and more

It was only a matter of time: Jimmy Fallon will release a new album full of the parodies he and such guests as Justin Timberlake, Dave Matthews, and Bruce Springsteen have made famous on NBC’s “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.”

Out June 12, “Blow Your Pants Off” features no stand-up routines, just Fallon’s own impressions on such tunes as “Tebowie” and “Bob Dylan Sings ‘Charles in Charge”,” as well as viral hits like his and Timberlake”s “History of Rap,” and “Balls In Your Mouth” featuring Pearl Jam”s Eddie Vedder, according to Rolling Stone.

Fallon”s only previous album was 2002″s “The Bathroom Wall.”

What do you think? The fun of the videos is seeing them as much as hearing them as both Fallon and his musical guests struggle to keep from cracking up. Somehow, just hearing the song doesn”t sound like that great a deal, but it’s no different than The Lonely Island releasing albums of their musical skits.

So when”s the DVD coming?

The complete listing is below. We guess they couldn’t get clearance for President Obama’s version of “Slow Jam the News.”

Track listing for “Blow Your Pants Off”

“Neil Young Sings ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'”

“History of Rap” (feat. Justin Timberlake)

“Tebowie”

“Scrambled Eggs” (feat. Paul McCartney)

“The Doors Sing ‘Reading Rainbow'”

“Balls In Your Mouth” (feat. Eddie Vedder)

“My Upstairs Neighbors Are Having Sex (And Listening to the Black Eyed Peas)”

“Bob Dylan Sings ‘Charles in Charge'”

“Walk of Shame” (feat. Dave Matthews)

“Slow Jam the News” (feat. Brian Williams)

“New French Girlfriend”

“Cougar Huntin”” (feat. Big & Rich)

“You Spit When You Talk”

“Friday” (feat. Stephen Colbert)

“Neil Young Sings ‘Whip My Hair'” (feat. Bruce Springsteen)



