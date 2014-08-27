Jimmy Kimmel recreates ‘Friends’ with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

#Friends
08.28.14 4 years ago

Jimmy Kimmel recreates “Friends” with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow
Kimmel “spent” $80,000 building an exact replice of the Rachel and Monica”s apartment so that his “Friends” fan fiction dreams could come true.

Shonda Rhimes to make her acting debut on “The Mindy Project”
The “Scandal” and “Grey”s Anatomy” honcho will play herself on one of her favorite shows.

Karen Gillan takes the Ice Bucket Challenge
The former “Doctor Who” star got drenched by her “Selfie” co-star John Cho.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Friends
TAGSFriendsMindy ProjectSHONDA RHIMES

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP