JJ Abrams and Stephen King team up to stop JFK assassination with ’11/22/63′ for Hulu

What if John F. Kennedy could be saved via the judicious use of time travel? The question has been asked more than once before, but Hulu is prepared to ask it again.

J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions is going to adapt the Stephen King novel, “11/22/63,” for the online streaming video service. Bridget Carpenter, also an executive producer for the miniseries, will be adapting King's novel.

Set to be a nine-hour affair, “11/22/63” got a direct to series order. King said of the deal, “If I ever wrote a book that cries out for long-form, event TV programming, '11/22/63' is it. I”m excited that it”s going to happen, and am looking forward to working with J.J. Abrams and the whole Bad Robot team.”

The announcement was made by Craig Erwich, Senior Vice President and Head of Content at Hulu. He said, “J.J. Abrams and Stephen King are two of the most celebrated storytellers of our time, and we are excited to be working with them and Warner Bros. Television to bring this unique take on one of the most seminal historic events of the twentieth century to Hulu.”

In terms of the story, “11/22/63” centers on Jake Epping, an English teacher. Epping travels back in time to prevent the assassination of JFK, but encounters a number of difficulties along the way. The novel was originally published in 2011.

Abrams is currently directing “Star Wars: Episode VII” and producing the next entries in both the “Mission: Impossible” and “Star Trek” franchises.