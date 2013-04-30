JJ Abrams suggests John Williams will score ‘Star Wars Episode VII’

There are times you want to shake things up and try something new, and there are times you want to be part of a tradition and do things a certain way, and finding the balance between those two impulses are a big part of successfully remaking any franchise film or figuring out how to add new chapters to something that is already in progress.
For example, I’m looking forward to hearing what Hans Zimmer does with the score for “Man Of Steel.” The hint we got of it in the most recent trailer for the film was enough to make me think he managed to do something that is genuinely different, somehow setting aside the huge iconic influence of the John Williams “Superman” score. That’s not easy to do. I think Michael Giacchino managed to craft a great score for “Star Trek” in 2009, and watching the sequel I was struck anew by just how great and memorable his theme really is. It’s not often I walk out of a new film these days with a score stuck in head, instantly evocative, impossible to shake.
And when it comes to “Star Wars,” the entire series so far has been defined by the majestic power of the scores by John Williams. Even the least popular “Star Wars” films, like “The Phantom Menace” and “Attack Of The Clones,” have managed to give us some of the very best themes from the series, “Duel Of The Fates” and “Across The Stars.” Williams is The Force when it comes to those films, the thing that surrounds it all and binds it together.
Perhaps, then, we shouldn’t be surprised when JJ Abrams says during a German press conference for “Star Trek Into Darkness” that he believes John Williams will be returning to score the new films. I can’t imagine it any other way. As great as Giacchino is, and as much as he’s a student of Williams and a huge fan, Williams is “Star Wars.” This isn’t a case of a brand-new series starting. If it were, then we could see trying something completely new with the music. This is meant to be part of the same world, part of the same sweeping story, and we need that music there as part of the world.
This is why I think Abrams is such a great fit — he’s not going re-imagine anything. He’s not going to put his own spin on anything. He’s just going to do his damnedest to make a great Star Wars film. Having said that, I would love to hear what Giacchino would do with Star Wars.
With a new Star Wars film coming every year, you will probably get your wish. I don’t see Williams doing the spin-off movies.
There are some of us who feel the exact same way about Superman.
I know it may be different. JJ isn’t necessarily “relaunching” Star Wars… but let’s be honest… isn’t he?
Williams’ work on Superman is some of his best ever, and it would’ve been nice to hear those french horns and trumpets in the darkened theater.
Bah-bah-dah-bah-baaah. Bah-bah-baaaah. Bah-bah-dah-bah-bah. Bum-ba-daaaah!
I think your comparison is just slightly off. Abrams is creating a new Star Wars film in, presumably, the same tone as the former films. I don’t think Man of Steel is trying to emulate any tone of the Superman films, which have aged poorly, and a new score for a new tone might be useful. If the new Superman has a different tone from the original two, there’s no reason to continue the score.
I wish Zimmer had handled Superman like a James Bond score. (I guess I’m assuming he hasn’t.) Each of those films has its own unique themes, but there’s always at least a nod to the Monty Norman theme. Seems like a Williams reference wouldn’t be entirely out of place. And from what I’ve heard of Zimmer’s Man of Steel score, it sounds like a continuation of his Batman and Inception themes. Big blasts of horns, urgent drumming. Not exactly groundbreaking.
Stylistically, Superman Returns was a love letter to the earlier Richard Donner films, right down to the theme song. And it was met with a mix of indifference and/or hostility from fanboys. Granted, the music was not among its problems. But why is anyone surprised that WB wanted to go in a new direction, with a new tone, and a new score for Man of Steel? It’s not like reverence for source material was embraced last time around.
Chocolate and peanut butter… eeeeew! One of those weird American flavor combos that comes straight from BeElzeebubs bottom.
This is great news of course and I agree on how rare it is anymore to find a truly memorable score that evokes a movie even when you hear it. It seems like a lost consideration far too often. Even the wildly popular movies of today very few of them manage to deliver a memorable score. There are exceptions but too much is generic or nakedly derivative of the guys you mention here.
Good point. I’m struggling to remember ANY of the themes from The Avengers, Iron Man, or any of the other Marvel films. I can’t hum a single one. And I’ve seen those movies more than once.
Yeah man, Giacchino’s Star Trek theme sure is great. Sounds like something a two-year old hammered out at the piano.
Thank you, Drew, for mentioning the contributions to “Menace” and “Clones” that Williams made. I’ve always felt like, because of how much the overall movie sucks, Williams’s score for “Menace,” in particular, is grossly underrated, and not just because of the “Duel of the Fates” piece. It really has always struck me as one of his best, recent scores.
But yeah, Abrams isn’t stupid, and while I agree that Giacchino would do a great, Williams-esque “Star Wars” score (and he would, if his music for “Super 8” was any indication), the Skywalker saga requires the return of the master to the universe of “Star Wars.” Still, I’m thinking almost obsessively about what other composers (with my wish-list including Clint Mansell, Thomas Newman, Giacchino of course, and Alexandre Desplat) might be able to bring to the spin-offs we’ll be treated with every other year.