J.J. Abrams wants ‘Star Wars: VII’ as ‘emotional and authentic’ as possible

(CBR) Don”t expect “Star Wars: Episode VII” director J.J. Abrams to weigh in on Benedict Cumberbatch, Saoirse Ronan or any other casting rumors. Heck, don”t even ask about the spirit or the tone of the film. Abrams is saying nothing about the project – and not just because he”s he”s being his typical secretive self. It”s still early days, after all.

“Impossible for me to say, because it”s going to be an evolving thing,” Abrams tells Entertainment Weekly about the tone of the 2015 film, the first in a new trilogy. “I would say we are working really hard to make a movie that feels as emotional and authentic and exciting as possible. Whatever your favorite “Star Wars” movie is and how to compare it is really sort of subjective.”

To that end, Abrams has kept passionate fans in mind while approaching the new “Star Wars”.

“It”s been nice [to] see that how important it is and to be reminded how important it is to so many people,” he says. “We all know that [George Lucas’] dream has become almost a religion to some people. I remember reading a thing somewhere, someone wrote about just wanting [the new film] to feel real; to feel authentic. I remember I felt that way when I was 11 years old when I saw the first one. As much of a fairy tale as it was, it felt real. And to me, that is exactly right.”