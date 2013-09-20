J.J. Abrams wants ‘Star Wars: VII’ as ‘emotional and authentic’ as possible

(CBR) Don”t expect “Star Wars: Episode VII” director J.J. Abrams to weigh in on Benedict Cumberbatch, Saoirse Ronan or any other casting rumors. Heck, don”t even ask about the spirit or the tone of the film. Abrams is saying nothing about the project – and not just because he”s he”s being his typical secretive self. It”s still early days, after all.
“Impossible for me to say, because it”s going to be an evolving thing,” Abrams tells Entertainment Weekly about the tone of the 2015 film, the first in a new trilogy. “I would say we are working really hard to make a movie that feels as emotional and authentic and exciting as possible. Whatever your favorite “Star Wars” movie is and how to compare it is really sort of subjective.”
To that end, Abrams has kept passionate fans in mind while approaching the new “Star Wars”.
“It”s been nice [to] see that how important it is and to be reminded how important it is to so many people,” he says. “We all know that [George Lucas’] dream has become almost a religion to some people. I remember reading a thing somewhere, someone wrote about just wanting [the new film] to feel real; to feel authentic. I remember I felt that way when I was 11 years old when I saw the first one. As much of a fairy tale as it was, it felt real. And to me, that is exactly right.”
In other words, nothing like his bullshit Star Trek movies?
Wasn’t it mentioned in earlier interviews that they planning on shooting on-location as much as possible? That was one of the many things wrong with the prequels, not enough actual sets, all digital.
The end of Abrams quote says it best. The thing about movies feeling real. I don’t get that feeling from movies very often these days.
Yet again, no information about VII.
sigh…
This man made STAR TREK: INTO DARKNESS.
We’re probably going to get Luke NOT being the father of someone:
“No, I am NOT you’re father!” –
“That’s not true, that’s IMPOSSIBLE!” –
“Search your heart, you know it to be true.” -“Nooo, NOOO!”
And/or the NEW “chosen one” will be a GIRL not a boy.
…Because, you know, his narrative gift is to just flip things around.
Complete with lens flares, shaky-cam, and totally unnecessary weird camera angles.
Thank you Tom Cruise for being the first for hiring Abrams as a feature director and sending us on this long road of misery.
Agree, Joshua.
Abrams is overrated as a director and his team is a complete failure as a creative force. After botching up Gene Roddenberry’s vision, get ready for him to botch up George Lucas’ vision.
I just have this strange feeling that by the end of 2015, we’re all going to be saying the impossible: “Bring back George Lucas!!!” Or at least hire someone different.