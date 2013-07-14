JK Rowling publishes acclaimed mystery ‘The Cuckoo’s Calling’ under a pseudonym

At the start of this summer, I decided to finally read “The Casual Vacancy” by JK Rowling, and I burned through it quickly.
I think it’s a great read, a very angry book about the definition of community in today’s England. It’s well-observed, it’s adult, and it doesn’t pull any punches as it barrels towards a painful, upsetting finish. It is not what you would expect from her, and it suggests that the England of her Potter books is even more of a fantasy construct than one might think.
After all, she wrote a series of books about the coming of age of a powerful boy wizard and, just as importantly, the generation of magicians his own age, all of them shaped by the events of all seven of the books. She did so without ever suggesting more explicit relationships as the kids grew older, hormones kicked in, and they got ready to graduate from Hogwart’s.
The sixteen year olds she wrote in the Potter books and the sixteen year olds she wrote in “The Casual Vacancy” may share certain feelings, but they have no common life experience. One is hard-lived, the other is wholly-insular. One is eyes open social satirist and the other is self-aware children’s fantasist. She gets at some real truths about growing up in the Potter books that don’t need to be explicit. Lord knows, that’s not the point. I don’t need a more adult Potter.
She knew what she was doing with those books and she did it well right to the end. She never got impatient and suddenly cranked up the “grown-up stuff” without warning. From book to book, she knew what she was doing, and she did a great job of showing how Harry’s life is pre-determined for him in so many ways and how hard he works to find his own way in the end, his path to claiming his place in the world and finally standing against everything he fears. She gets the epic fantasy coming of age right, and it resonates with kids growing up for a reason.
Success is a trap, and certainly, for writers, they can end up as part of an assembly line. Stephen King wrote so much and published so often that he ended up with things that simply couldn’t get released without over-saturating the market. Or that was the argument, at least. His decision to publish some books as Richard Bachman was born of necessity. He had things he wanted to put out, books he liked a lot, and he decided to get them into print no matter what. And he pulled it off for a much longer time than Rowling has.
With Rowling, though, I suspect the trap has been more confining than King’s ever was. It’s one thing to simply write too much to publish under one name, but in her case, the problem was that she made her reputation writing books for a young audience. I read “The Casual Vacancy” way after publication, so I’m not sure how the reviews were when it came out. It’s such a departure from what she’d done before that I could imagine it really throwing an audience for a loop, and especially when you consider the unfiltered anger that is evident in the book’s approach. I suspect there were many people who bought the book who were hoping for a little more Harry Potter and a lot less Andrea Arnold’s “Fish Tank.”
I haven’t read “The Cuckoo’s Calling,” but what made the publication of the novel by “Robert Galbraith” such a win for her is that the book got great reviews and enjoyed some commercial success on its own merits. Now that the secret is out, the book has enjoyed a huge surge in sales, but Rowling has to feel good about how well it did without her name on it.
The important thing is that Rowling continues to expand her range and that she is encouraged to do the things she wants to do as a writer. After the phenomenal success of the Potter books, she should never feel required to do anything again. She’s earned herself some time to experiment, and I hope she follows her voice to do all sorts of things in the future. I have a feeling we’ve still just seen part of what she can as an author, and I look forward to her expanding our idea of who she is.
“>“The Cuckoo’s Calling” is available now.
Interesting your opinions on Casual Vacancy. It got trashed by a lot of reviewers but you have convinced to give it a shot. I wasn’t going to bother.
I’m wondering how the secret was outed? Was it a failure at the publishing level you think?
Apparently an “anonymous tip” got a British newspaper to hire writing experts to compare “the Cuckoo’s Calling” with other books, and the experts say the writing was more like the HP books and Casual Vacancy than other mystery books. I guess after that there were some phone calls placed from journalists, because soon after JKR “confessed”. But who placed that anonymous phone call that started the unraveling process? The publishing house themselves, after they felt they’d given JKR a proper grace period, but now they wanted to reap the JKR size rewards? Or am I being cynical?
Perhaps I’m cynical, too, but my first thought was that this was a put-up job by the publisher to move some product. The “expose” says that it sold 1500 copies since its April release. The trade reviews were all laudatory and if you look at the Amazon review from before the revelation (the ones from now start bashing it – “I knew a hack was writing this lame stuff”) are very positive and praising the author’s reported Royal Military Police experience as coming through in the writing. Ironically, the “most helpful” review opens with this: “This book is so well written that I suspect that some years down the road we will hear the author’s name is a pseudonym of some famous writer.” BINGO!!!!
So, Ms. Rowling’s got to put a book out in secret and get honest reviews and reader response without the baggage of Hogwarts coloring up the impressions. She can take comfort from knowing she can write well beyond the tale of the Boy Who Lived and now the publisher and she can CHECK SOME BANK, YO!!!! DOLLA DOLLA DOLLA BILLS!!! It’s #1 at Amazon and out of stock. Ka-CHING!!! Everyone wins.
It wouldn’t surprise me if the publisher had something to do with it, but I seriously doubt the author did. It’ll be barely a blip in her bank account, and if she was in it for the cash she’d have just put her name on it from the start.
I think the deal was with Rowling that the publisher would slip it out for a certain period of time in order to get honest feedback and then it’d “slip” that she wrote it and then money.
From what I have now read about the leak, that it came from the friend of the wife of a lawyer in a law firm involved with the publisher – well, I now will put aside my cynicism and I accept that neither Rowling or the publisher planned this reveal – at least not yet for it to happen at this time.
I just finished reading “The Casual Vacancy” this week, and I wholeheartedly agree that it is a great read. It manages to be both bleak and funny, often at the same time, and it’s extremely well-written, just like her Harry Potter books. Ms. Rowling is definitely a great talent, and her ability with plot and character development is as evident in “vacancy” and it is in all of her previous works. Can’t wait to get my hands on “The Cuckoo’s Calling”.
F.Y.I Harry Potter was born in 1980, so DEATHLY HALLOWS takes place in 1997-98.
That kind of blew my mind when I first realized it.