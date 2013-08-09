B+

Joan Jett debuts new song ‘Any Weather’ on ‘Kimmel’: Watch

08.09.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts performed the songwriter’s new punky single “Any Weather” for the very first time last night (Aug. 8). The rock ‘n’ roll love song “Any Weather” was amplified by gang “Heys!” and Jett’s good and righteous outfit as she performed for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The mini-concert was held outdoors in Los Angeles and Jett played “Any Weather,” “Bad Reputation,” “Make It Back,” “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll,” “Crimson and Clover” and “I Hate Myself For Loving You” in an all-leather black outfit. So to that I say GET IT GIRL with all that heat, fit for Any Weather.

“Any Weather” was co-written by America’s Band Member Boyfriend Dave Grohl and is the first single from Jett’s new album “Unvarnished.” As previously reported, that effort is due on Oct. 1 and is her first in seven years.

Watch “Any Weather” and “Bad Reputation” below:

