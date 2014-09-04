Joan Rivers is dead at 81
Melissa Rivers has released a statement saying: “It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my mother, Joan Rivers. She passed peacefully at 1:17pm surrounded by family and close friends. My son and I would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of Mount Sinai Hospital for the amazing care they provided for my mother. Cooper and I have found ourselves humbled by the outpouring of love, support, and prayers we have received from around the world. They have been heard and appreciated. My mother”s greatest joy in life was to make people laugh. Although that is difficult to do right now, I know her final wish would be that we return to laughing soon.” PLUS: Two weeks ago, Joan Rivers took the Ice Bucket Challenge, Three weeks ago, Rivers mourned Robin Williams. Four weeks ago, she was cracking up Seth Meyers. Two months ago, David Letterman walked out on her. Less than six months ago, she returned to “The Tonight Show” after nearly three decades. Read the tributes from celebrities on Twitter, watch Joan with Johnny Carson in 1966, relive her memorable “Louie” appearance, watch the 1986 premiere of “The Late Show with Joan Rivers,” watch the documentary on her life “Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work,” and read her NY Times” obituary.
