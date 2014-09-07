Joan Rivers’ funeral was a star-studded ‘showbiz’ affair – just as she requested

“I want my funeral to be a huge showbiz affair with lights, cameras, action,” Joan Rivers wrote in her 2012 book “I Hate Everyone…Starting With Me.” Well, she certainly got her wish.

The legendary comic was laid to rest on Sunday in New York City with hundreds of guests in attendance, including such famous friends as Rosie O'Donnell, Kathy Griffin, Whoopi Goldberg, Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick, David Letterman, Howard Stern, Charlie Rose, Diane Sawyer and Barbara Walters (photos below).

Stern gave the eulogy at Manhattan's Temple Emanu-El while Hugh Jackman, Broadway star Audra McDonald and the New York City Gay Men's Chorus performed for the mourners, the latter putting forth renditions of such standards as “What a Wonderful World,” “There Is Nothing Like a Dame” and “Big Spender,” according to the New York Times.

Those who spoke at the memorial included Rivers' daughter Melissa Rivers, TV reporter Deborah Norville and gossip columnist Cindy Adams. The service ended with a troupe of bagpipers and drummers from the New York Police Department's Emerald Society marching down the center aisle playing “New York, New York” before spilling out onto Fifth Avenue and continuing with a rendition of “Give My Regards to Broadway.”

Norville and Goldberg both tweeted following the service:

Joan Rivers given a truly funny,truly loving send off by folks who loved her, funny&deeply moving,much like her. gift laughter 2some1 2day – Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) September 7, 2014

