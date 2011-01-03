Jodie Foster returns to Sci-Fi with Neill Blomkamp’s ‘Elysium’

This is very good news, indeed.
As much as I admire and respect Jodie Foster as a filmmaker, I would always rather have her in front of the camera. I think her presence is missed in mainstream film, and I think she’s one of the most intriguing and unusual leading ladies of our age.
I’ve always had a particular fondness for the work she did in “Contact,” a film that seems to still hotly divide viewers (our own Greg Ellwood broke my heart a little when he told me this morning that he hates the film) even now, thirteen years after its initial release. Foster hasn’t really dabbled in the “lesser” genres much, so “Contact” remains one of the clearest examples of what sort of SF might actually draw her to participate.
Good to keep in mind, since she’s been added to the cast of “Elysium,” which is Neill Blomkamp’s follow-up to his Oscar-nominated “District 9.” This means Jodie Foster will co-star with Matt Damon and Sharlto Copley in the top-secret film which starts shooting some time this year.
I’m not sure when that will be, but Foster does have prior obligations to Roman Polanski for his new film “God Of Carnage,” which also features John C. Reilly, Kate Winslet, and Christoph Waltz all digging into Yasmina Reza’s Tony-winning material. And she’s got to do whatever publicity there is to be done on her troubled film “The Beaver,” which was garnering some really strong early word-of-mouth before Mel Gibson’s latest round of personal tabloid problems sidetracked the film’s release.
Hopefully she’ll deal with both of those things and then move on to Blomkamp so we can see “Elysium” in 2012. I’m excited to see this one coming into focus, and as “Elysium” moves forward, I’m sure we’ll continue to cover it here at HitFix.
Sorry to hear you are a fan of “Contact”, as I probably hated it even more than Greg. (I’m using past tense since I haven’t seen it since that one time, when it first came out, I wasted good money and time in the cinema.)
P.S. Off-topic: Wouldn’t “Miley’s Bong” be a great name for a rock band?
[quote]Foster hasn’ reallyt dabbled in the “lesser” genres much[/quote]
Really? It seems like she’s spent her few screen appearances in the last decade starring in nothing BUT potboiler thrillers (Panic Room, Flight Plan, The Brave One).
I describe Contact as a “terrible movie with a stunning performance trapped inside it.” The only thing that redeems the whole sorry mess is Foster’s woman possessed performance. She is so haunted and driven by the loss of her father, it makes her journey to a beach in outer space almost logical instead of laughable.
Whenever I come across it on cable, if it’s around the time the first machine is blown up, I’ll probably watch the rest. “They should’ve sent a poet. So beautiful. So beautiful… I had no idea.” She’s just terrific. The movie? Crap.
Robert Zemekis was ruined by the success of Forrest Gump. The Oscar Curse is real because just about everything he made before was terrific while nothing since has been any good. Nothing fails like success and he’s lost his touch, preferring to make doll-eyed CGI films that were creepy before Avatar set the bar in geosynchronous orbit. He needs to get off the performance capture stage and back into real environments worse than Lucas does.
Contact rocked socks though it had some clownshoe badguys. Except for James Woods.
Man, Contact was such a great movie for me. It just really hit all the right spots for what I love in Sci Fi, I don’t know what else I can say! Plus, it was the first movie I saw Fichtner in, so it can’t be tooooo bad, right?