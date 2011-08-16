Joe Jonas and Jay Sean set co-headlining tour before Jonas heads out with Britney

Joe Jonas and Jay Sean will hit the road for a 19-city club tour starting Sept. 6 at Boston”s House of Blues.

The outing will support Jonas”s first solo album, “FastLife,” which comes out Oct. 11. First single, “See No More” featuring Chris Brown came and went. Jonas just released new single, “Love Slayer.” Following the conclusion of his co-headlining tour with Sean, he”ll head to Europe to open select dates for Britney Spears starting in October. Joe will appear on “The Late Show with David Letterman” on Aug. 22.

His sibling, and fellow Jonas Brother, Nick, put out his side project, “Who I Am,” credited to Nick Jonas & The Administration, in February 2010. That set peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Third, and eldest, brother Kevin, has long rumored to be working on a solo album, but so far there”s no update on that. The last Jonas Bros. album, “Lines, Vines, and Trying Times,” came out in June 2009.

Sean is touring to support his fourth Cash Money/Universal Republic album, “Freeze Time,” out Nov. 22.

SEPTEMBER

September 6 Boston, MA House of Blues

September 7 Upper Darcy, PA Tower Theatre

September 10 Toronto, ON The Sound Academy

September 11 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

September 12 Chicago, IL House of Blues

September 15 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

September 17 Denver, CO Fillmore

September 19 San Francisco, CA Warfield

September 20 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

*September 21 Pomona, CA Fox Theater

*September 24 Scottsdale, AZ Venue of Scottsdale

September 26 Houston, TX House of Blues

September 28 Austin, TX ACL Live

September 29 Dallas, TX House of Blues

OCTOBER

October 1 Tampa, FL Venue TBD

October 2 Lake Buena Vista, FL House of Blues

October 3 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

October 5 Silver Spring, MD Fillmore Silver Spring

October 6 New York, NY Best Buy Theater