Joe Jonas and Jay Sean set co-headlining tour before Jonas heads out with Britney

#Britney Spears #David Letterman
08.16.11 7 years ago

Joe Jonas and Jay Sean will hit the road for a 19-city club tour starting Sept. 6 at Boston”s House of Blues.

The outing will support Jonas”s first solo album, “FastLife,” which comes out Oct. 11. First single, “See No More” featuring Chris Brown came and went. Jonas just released new single, “Love Slayer.” Following the conclusion of his co-headlining tour with Sean, he”ll head to Europe to open select dates for Britney Spears starting in October. Joe will appear on “The Late Show with David Letterman” on Aug. 22.

His sibling, and fellow Jonas Brother, Nick, put out his side project, “Who I Am,” credited to Nick Jonas & The Administration, in February 2010. That set peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.  Third, and eldest, brother Kevin, has long rumored to be working on a solo album, but so far there”s no update on that. The last Jonas Bros. album, “Lines, Vines, and Trying Times,” came out in June 2009.

Sean is touring to support his fourth Cash Money/Universal Republic album, “Freeze Time,” out Nov. 22.

SEPTEMBER
September 6        Boston, MA        House of Blues
September 7        Upper Darcy, PA        Tower Theatre
September 10        Toronto, ON        The Sound Academy
September 11        Cleveland, OH        House of Blues
September 12        Chicago, IL        House of Blues
September 15        Minneapolis, MN        First Avenue
September 17        Denver, CO        Fillmore
September 19         San Francisco, CA        Warfield
September 20        Los Angeles, CA        The Wiltern
*September 21        Pomona, CA        Fox Theater
*September 24        Scottsdale, AZ        Venue of Scottsdale
September 26        Houston, TX        House of Blues
September 28        Austin, TX        ACL Live
September 29        Dallas, TX        House of Blues

OCTOBER
October 1        Tampa, FL        Venue TBD
October 2        Lake Buena Vista, FL    House of Blues
October 3        Atlanta, GA        Tabernacle
October 5        Silver Spring, MD        Fillmore Silver Spring
October 6        New York, NY        Best Buy Theater

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Britney Spears#David Letterman
TAGSBritney Spearsdavid lettermanFastlifeFreeze TimeJay SeanJOE JONASKEVIN JONASnick jonastour

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP