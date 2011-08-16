Joe Jonas and Jay Sean set co-headlining tour before Jonas heads out with Britney

Joe Jonas and Jay Sean will hit the road for a 19-city club tour starting Sept. 6 at Boston”s House of Blues.
The outing will support Jonas”s first solo album, “FastLife,” which comes out Oct. 11. First single, “See No More” featuring Chris Brown came and went. Jonas just released new single, “Love Slayer.” Following the conclusion of his co-headlining tour with Sean, he”ll head to Europe to open select dates for Britney Spears starting in October. Joe will appear on “The Late Show with David Letterman” on Aug. 22.
His sibling, and fellow Jonas Brother, Nick, put out his side project, “Who I Am,” credited to Nick Jonas & The Administration, in February 2010. That set peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Third, and eldest, brother Kevin, has long rumored to be working on a solo album, but so far there”s no update on that. The last Jonas Bros. album, “Lines, Vines, and Trying Times,” came out in June 2009.
Sean is touring to support his fourth Cash Money/Universal Republic album, “Freeze Time,” out Nov. 22.
SEPTEMBER
September 6 Boston, MA House of Blues
September 7 Upper Darcy, PA Tower Theatre
September 10 Toronto, ON The Sound Academy
September 11 Cleveland, OH House of Blues
September 12 Chicago, IL House of Blues
September 15 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue
September 17 Denver, CO Fillmore
September 19 San Francisco, CA Warfield
September 20 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
*September 21 Pomona, CA Fox Theater
*September 24 Scottsdale, AZ Venue of Scottsdale
September 26 Houston, TX House of Blues
September 28 Austin, TX ACL Live
September 29 Dallas, TX House of Blues
OCTOBER
October 1 Tampa, FL Venue TBD
October 2 Lake Buena Vista, FL House of Blues
October 3 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle
October 5 Silver Spring, MD Fillmore Silver Spring
October 6 New York, NY Best Buy Theater
Join The Discussion: Log In With