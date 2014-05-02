Joel McHale is Col. Guile in ‘Street Fighter: Red Tape’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I thought it couldn't get better than Kumail Nanjiani as Dhalsim in Pete Holmes' “Street Fighter: Red Tape” series, but here we have a Sonic Boom-sized triumph: Joel McHale as Col. Guile. McHale brings hammy acting chops and a ridiculous voice to the role, but somehow he still seems smarter and more down to Earth than Jean Claude Van Damme.