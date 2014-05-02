Joel McHale is Col. Guile in ‘Street Fighter: Red Tape’

#Joel McHale
05.02.14 4 years ago

I thought it couldn't get better than Kumail Nanjiani as Dhalsim in Pete Holmes' “Street Fighter: Red Tape” series, but here we have a Sonic Boom-sized triumph: Joel McHale as Col. Guile. McHale brings hammy acting chops and a ridiculous voice to the role, but somehow he still seems smarter and more down to Earth than Jean Claude Van Damme.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joel McHale
TAGSJOEL MCHALEPETE HOLMESPete Holmes ShowSTREET FIGHTER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP