I thought it couldn't get better than Kumail Nanjiani as Dhalsim in Pete Holmes' “Street Fighter: Red Tape” series, but here we have a Sonic Boom-sized triumph: Joel McHale as Col. Guile. McHale brings hammy acting chops and a ridiculous voice to the role, but somehow he still seems smarter and more down to Earth than Jean Claude Van Damme.
Joel McHale is Col. Guile in ‘Street Fighter: Red Tape’
Louis VIrtel 05.02.14 4 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With