Joel McHale re-ups with ‘The Soup’ through 2016

Joel McHale will be dining on “The Soup” for at least two more years.

The long-running host has signed an extended agreement to lead the Emmy-nominated live pop culture show through 2016.

The deal also extends to McHale”s production company, Free Period Productions, which will give E! first look rights for any non-scripted series ideas.

McHale has hosted the show since its 2004 premiere. An earlier iteration, “Talk Soup” ran from 1991 to 2002.

“Whether he is entertaining the audience with the best worst of the week or offering up a fresh hit of pop culture on the production development front, McHale is a valued fixture at the network for both his industry know-how and comic relief,” said E!'s Jeff Olde in a press release. “On behalf of the network and fans of ‘The Soup,” we can”t help but smile as we look forward to more years of comedy with McHale.””

“I'm thrilled to be working at E! for two more years hosting 'The Soup,'” added McHale. “Although I narrowly beat Mitt Romney out for the job in a number of states, I'm confident that I can keep up the same quality of humorous observation of shows like 'Naked Dating' and 'Bad Girls Club Season 12 Reunion Part 2' that the American people age 18-49 have come to expect and deserve. Thank you E!, Comcast Universal, and the entire Dallas Maverick organization.”

McHale will also soon be seen on Yahoo!'s sixth season of “Community.”