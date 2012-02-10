John Goodman and Roseanne will reunite on NBC’s ‘Downwardly Mobile’ pilot

Does America crave a new “Roseanne” now more than ever? That’s the theory that NBC is apparently banking on with the comedy pilot “Downwardly Mobile.”

According to Deadline.com , John Goodman is in final negotiations to join “Downwardly Mobile,” which was co-created by Roseanne Barr, who will also star.

Goodman and Barr won’t play a couple in “Downwardly Mobile,” at least not initially. Barr plays the proprietor of a trailer park, with Goodman player her buddy, who works at the park.

“Downwardly Mobile” will be run by former “Roseanne” executive producer Eric Gilliland and the pilot will be directed by Gail Mancuso, also a “Roseanne” veteran.

Most recently seen on the small screen on “Damages” and in “Treme,” Goodman is currently appearing on the big screen in presumptive Oscar juggernaut “The Artist.

Goodman received seven Emmy nominations working opposite Barr on “Roseanne.” He also picked up Emmy nods for “Kingfish” and “A Streetcar Named Desire” before winning his first Emmy for a guest role on “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.”