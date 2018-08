Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

John Goodman is terrific and all, but this promo is just another item on the list of why Taran Killam is becoming my favorite “SNL” cast member. His old-timey critic character Jebidiah Atkinson is totally the new Stefon, and he can play a good straight man, too. Love him!

John Goodman will host “SNL” for the 13th time this weekend, and also we’ll get to hear some weirdly sexual music from Kings of Leon.

