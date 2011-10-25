John Hawkes sings ‘Marcy’s Song’ from ‘Martha Marcy May Marlene’

Watching “Martha Marcy May Marlene” at Cannes back in May, I was stopped dead by a musical number for John Hawkes midway through the film: the eerie, melancholy acoustic track “Marcy’s Song,” in which his cult-leader character and Elizabeth Olsen’s fresh-faced inductee appear to forge a wary spiritual connection. It’s a song that, lovely in any context, distils the film’s mood so effectively that I remember thinking, “If this is an original track, the Best Original Song race is over.”
Of course, if I were more au fait with the American folk scene, I’d have known that the song was in fact originally written and performed by the late Jackson C. Frank; as the film’s director, Sean Durkin, explained to me in an interview last week, he stumbled upon the song while searching for suitable tracks featuring the titular names. Good spot: original or otherwise, it makes for one of the year’s most arresting musical moments, all the more effective for the fact that Oscar-nominated actor (and sometime musician) Hawkes performed it himself.
Anyway, Fox Searchlight has released a new video of this beautiful version. I recommend checking it out after the jump.
I had the same thought as you last night watching the film. So disappointed we won’t be hearing this performed at the ceremony!
4M is having a huge buzz just as when it counts–JH for Best Support.
I wrote in Cinejabber that I was not over the moon for MMMM but there is no denying this song, my favorite scene of the film. That and Elizabeth Olsen looking outside her window and seeing what I thought to be a Koala Bear?
This song is actually used in the trailer for the film. Good use of it there too.
My, my. Yes. This is what hooked me in the trailer.