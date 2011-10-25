John Hawkes sings ‘Marcy’s Song’ from ‘Martha Marcy May Marlene’

10.25.11 7 years ago 5 Comments

Watching “Martha Marcy May Marlene” at Cannes back in May, I was stopped dead by a musical number for John Hawkes midway through the film: the eerie, melancholy acoustic track “Marcy’s Song,” in which his cult-leader character and Elizabeth Olsen’s fresh-faced inductee appear to forge a wary spiritual connection. It’s a song that, lovely in any context, distils the film’s mood so effectively that I remember thinking, “If this is an original track, the Best Original Song race is over.”

Of course, if I were more au fait with the American folk scene, I’d have known that the song was in fact originally written and performed by the late Jackson C. Frank; as the film’s director, Sean Durkin, explained to me in an interview last week, he stumbled upon the song while searching for suitable tracks featuring the titular names. Good spot: original or otherwise, it makes for one of the year’s most arresting musical moments, all the more effective for the fact that Oscar-nominated actor (and sometime musician) Hawkes performed it himself.

Anyway, Fox Searchlight has released a new video of this beautiful version. I recommend checking it out after the jump. 

Around The Web

TAGSACADEMY AWARDSIn Contentionjohn hawkesMARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENE

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP