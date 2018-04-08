John Krasinski And Emily Blunt Are Fine With Not Being Avengers, But There’s Still Room For Them In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

04.08.18

BossLogic

John Krasinski is enjoying a new, unexpected level of success with his horror movie A Quiet Place. And he’s aware that if he were cast as Captain America years ago, he’d never have a chance at the passion projects he’s worked on post-The Office. Same goes with his wife, Emily Blunt, who shares the screen with him in the hit A Quiet Place. She went out for Black Widow, who is now obviously played by Scarlett Johansson.

In an interview with Yahoo, the couple explained that they love the job Chris Evans and Johannson are doing, and they’re completely fine with not being in a collection of superhero blockbusters.

“I think A Quiet Place definitely wouldn’t exist,” Krasinski said. “There are benefits, and Chris Evans seems to be having a wonderful time. I love Chris, I’ve been a friend of his for a while. Those movies are so much fun and I love watching them, I tell him I’m first in line to see his new movies. It’s that zen thing of let life take you where it may and I never would have been here if I had gotten Captain America. I never thought about that, you just broke my brain.”

Blunt echoed her husband and like him, has showed off her chops as an action star in films like Edge of Tomorrow. She may not be Black Widow, but she’d be a fine superhero.

“I don’t think I would have been able to do a lot of projects that I’ve loved doing. I think that was a nerve-wracking prospect for me to not be able to choose, and the choices I have are often all I have, so you can’t really plan for anything else. You can’t predict what’s going to happen, what’s going to catch fire and what’s not, so if I make the choice for me, and not because I’m contracted I think that’s an exciting prospect.”

But maybe there’s still room in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Blunt and Krasinski. With Fox’s IPs being bought by Disney, X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and plenty of other heroes need some actors to fill their spandex. Why not go for another Fantastic Four reboot? Or since it’s proven to be a group people struggle to get behind, at least give them a role within the larger MCU. This art by the supremely talented BossLogic shows they would look good doing it. And everyone could use a little more John Cena.

