John Legend’s steamy new NSFW video, ‘Made To Love’: Watch

08.01.13 5 years ago

Love can make you see God and believe in miracles, so says John Legend, in his new song, “Made To Love.” The video, released today, perfectly captures the tune”s sensuality.

The clip is a kaleidoscope of images, all softly shifting from one to another: nude couples, discreetly shot: opposite sex, same sex, different races, all carressing. They are interspersed with close-ups of flowers, and flowing paint, which forms a pool from which a man emerges. There”s also white mask of a face that dissolves, perhaps at the highest point of pleasure. It”s one of those clips that you can read as much or little into its abstraction as you”d like or just enjoy the beautiful people and images.

Legend appears from waist up in black and white, and often in tight facial close-ups.

It”s a striking visual for a soulful song that has a bit more dynamics than his usual fare. The single is from his Sept. 3 release, “Love In The Future,”  which was co-produced by Kanye West and Dave Tozer.

