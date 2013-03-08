Watch: John Mayer’s new video for ‘Something Like Olivia’

B.B. King has his Lucille, John Mayer wants his Olivia. In Mayer”s new video for the gently swaying “Something Like Olivia,” it”s never clear if he”s longing for a woman or a guitar (or perhaps both). Should Katy Perry be jealous?

The video, which doesn”t feature Mayer, focuses on a luthier as he crafts a beautiful acoustic guitar as he flashes back on a lovely woman who may or may not be the object of his affection, even though she belongs to someone else.

The track is off his unfortunately overlooked “Born & Raised” album, which came out last year. Mayer”s vocal problems didn”t allow him to promote the album properly. Luckily, he”s recovered and will hit the road again in April, including a stop at New Orleans Jazz Fest.