Watch: John Mayer’s new video for ‘Something Like Olivia’

03.08.13 5 years ago

B.B. King has his Lucille, John Mayer wants his Olivia. In Mayer”s new video for the gently swaying “Something Like Olivia,” it”s never clear if he”s longing for a woman or a guitar (or perhaps both).  Should Katy Perry be jealous? 

The video, which doesn”t feature Mayer,  focuses on a luthier as he crafts a beautiful acoustic guitar as he flashes back on a lovely woman who may or may not be the object of his affection, even though she belongs to someone else.

The track is off his unfortunately overlooked “Born & Raised” album, which came out last year. Mayer”s vocal problems didn”t allow him to promote the album properly. Luckily, he”s recovered and will hit the road again in April, including a stop at New Orleans Jazz Fest.

