John Mulaney comedy gets a series order from FOX

After falling just short of earning a place on NBC’s schedule, comic John Mulaney’s possibly-self-titled comedy has found a home at FOX.

FOX announced on Wednesday (October 2) that the tentatively titled “Mulaney” has been ordered straight to series. While Mulaney shot a very similar pilot for NBC this past development season, FOX sources say that a new pilot will be shot, albeit still featuring Martin Short as co-star and still directed by Andy Ackerman.

Mulaney wrote and will star in the semi-autobiographical comedy, which follows an aspiring comic coming of age in New York City. Short plays the main character’s boss.

As was the case in its NBC incarnation, Lorne Michaels will be producing through his Broadway Video banner.

“John is one of the sharpest and most skilled next-generation comedic voices out there, who also happens to be surrounded by the best of the best on this new show,” blurbs Kevin Reilly, Chairman of Entertainment for FOX. “I am personally thrilled to be working with Lorne Michaels again, a friend and show business hero who knows better than anyone how to build a show around talent. Add in the comedy magic of Marty Short and the seasoned hand of Andy Ackerman, and I believe we have the makings of something really special here.”

Mulaney has been working at “Saturday Night Live” since 2008. He’s done a pair of stand-up specials, 2009’s “The Top Part” and 2012’s “New in Town.”