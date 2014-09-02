John Oliver and Co-Anchor Cookie Monster Deliver News

Here it is, the best part of your post-Labor Day Tuesday: John Oliver sat at an anchor desk with Cookie Monster, threw to correspondents like Telly Monster, Kate McKinnon, Al Roker, Nick Offerman and (the voice of) Megan Mullally, and was hilarious from beginning to end. Oh, I love this. What could be more lovable? The only thing more lovable than this is Cookie Monster as Alistair Cookie.

Was that not adorable? Well, you can double your pleasure with this flawless reel of outtakes. Cookie knows to save his emotional moments for closeups, guys.