John Oliver and Sarah Silverman Destroy Payday Loansharks

“Last Week Tonight” is now throwing down 17-minute segments, and somehow they're entertaining for the entire 17 minutes. I can not say the same for “In A Gadda Da Vida.”

Watch as John Oliver and special guest Sarah Silverman eviscerate the payday industry with essentially a list of very accessible facts about their business practices and the people responsible for them. Definitely stick around for Silverman's segment. She gives you a really great alternative to taking out a payday loan — arguably the only alternative.