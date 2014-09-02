John Oliver Answers ‘Brillent’ YouTube Comments

09.02.14 4 years ago

John Oliver and his crew took the week off on “Last Week Tonight,” but they've given us a lovely nugget of cynical wisdom to tide us over. How thoughtful! Oliver responded to “fan mail” — a.k.a. YouTube comments on his videos — and pointed out just how poignant and telling a note like “brillent” can be.

